Hong Kong Rings in the New Year with the First-Ever Arts Spectacular across Victoria Harbour

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong will ring in the New Year with a dazzling light art extravaganza, featuring radiant lights along the entire Victoria Harbour waterfront, the city’s flagship Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, and the New Year countdown lights on the recently opened M+. Starting on New Year’s Eve, the 65.8-metre-tall...

#Light Art#Hong Kong Tourism Board#Hong Kong Rings#Hktb
