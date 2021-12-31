ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 impact on schools

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral colleges and universities across Florida are returning...

24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Ohio With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
OHIO STATE
State
Florida State
Wbaltv.com

Local school districts on whether to return in-person or virtual learning

Virtual or in-person learning? The rise in COVID-19 cases, coupled with problems getting tested, have some calling for school districts to postpone the return to in-person learning. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Some citizens and parents have mixed reactions to decisions...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC News

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

School districts across the US are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and surge of COVID as cases of Omicron variant doubles in just 24 hours

School districts across the nation are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and a surge of COVID as cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has doubled in just 24 hours ahead of the holiday break, according to reports. On Friday, Prince George's County in Maryland became the...
EDUCATION
#Covid#Fox 35 News
AOL Corp

Schools adopting 'test-to-stay' policy as omicron shifts plans for 2022

As another surge of Covid cases has swept the U.S., school districts around the country are pushing to keep classrooms open next week when students return from winter breaks. Officials in the country’s largest school system, New York City’s, said Tuesday that they will double in-school testing of students even without symptoms or exposure, test both vaccinated and unvaccinated students and deploy millions of at-home rapid tests as the city and the state deal with record-shattering daily case counts because of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
EDUCATION
Boston

Two Mass. teachers unions call for schools to close for post-holiday COVID-19 testing

The Massachusetts branch of the American Federation of Teachers suggested Jan. 3 as a testing day, followed by remote learning as results are processed. Massachusetts teachers unions concerned over potential COVID-19 exposure over the Christmas and New Years’ holiday break are calling for the state to close public schools on Monday so staff can be tested for the virus.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Tampa Bay Times

Three collapse at Tampa COVID-19 testing site

Three people fainted Friday morning while waiting to get tested for COVID-19 at the Al Lopez Park testing site in Tampa. “The site was at capacity before it even opened this morning at 7,” said Lauren Rozyla, spokesperson for the city of Tampa, which is hosting the test site. “There were hundreds of people in line waiting to get in.”
TAMPA, FL
KELOLAND TV

Prairie Lakes Healthcare sees COVID-19 impact similar to larger systems

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare systems have been hit hard by the virus. Among the largest healthcare systems in the state, Sanford, Avera and Monument, issues of staffing and capacity have been constant challenges. But these issues are not exclusive to large hospitals. Prairie...
WATERTOWN, SD
MedicalXpress

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools has major impact on COVID-19 transmissions, study finds

Adults wearing masks may decrease COVID-19 outbreaks at schools and preschools, shows a new study published in Frontiers in Public Health. The study found that the first identified cases (index cases) in schools were predominantly children, but outbreak events were more severe when an adult was the index case. Wearing a mask significantly lowered secondary cases. The researchers recommend obligatory mask wearing for adults working at schools and preschools to help prevent outbreaks.
EDUCATION
wfmynews2.com

COVID-19 impacts holiday plans across Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the omicron variant is starting to spread rapidly and is expected to cause the highest rates of infections. On Facebook, WFMY News 2 asked if holiday plans were changing because of the omicron variant. One of...
GREENSBORO, NC
yourerie

Erie County sees impact from COVID-19 variants

Tech Talk: Give your loved one a remote starter for their car this holiday season. Tech Talk: Give your loved one a remote starter for their car this holiday season. Watch: Omicron covid variant now in Erie County; free drive-thru covid testing taking place Wednesday. PACA is this week’s winner...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Union fears Covid-19 could again cause ‘significant disruption’ to schools

The rapid rise in Covid-19 cases could cause “significant disruption” to schools unless “immediate action” is taken by the Scottish Government teachers’ leaders have warned.As schools prepare to open again after the Christmas holidays, the NASUWT union has insisted a range of measures are needed to help combat surging infection levels resulting from the Omicron variant.Ministers are being urged to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission in the classroom by funding air-cleaning units for every school and college that needs such devices.The Scottish Government must do everything it can to prevent schools from experiencing significant staffing problems next term...
EDUCATION

