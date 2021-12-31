ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Benton Hoping To Bring More Secretary Of State Services Online

WSJM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs 2022 draws near, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says 2021 was a year of challenges and successes. She told Michigan’s Big Show this week waiting times are greatly reduced at branch offices. Part of the reason is the people can do a lot without having...

www.wsjm.com

Comments / 0

Related
wevv.com

Indiana Secretary of State Leaves Republican Party Position

Indiana’s top state elections official has stepped down from her position as the second-ranking officer in the state Republican Party. Secretary of State Holli Sullivan had been the Indiana GOP’s vice chair since 2019. She was reelected to that party position in March, just days after Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed her to replace retiring Secretary of State Connie Lawson.
INDIANA STATE
WCIA

Secretary of State moves license, ID expiration date

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards has been delayed an additional three months, Secretary of State Jesse White announced over the weekend. Driver’s licenses and ID cards that were set to expire on Jan. 1, 2022 will now be valid until March 31, 2022. White noted that this […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf brings back Chapman as Acting Secretary

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday, Dec. 27, that Leigh M. Chapman will be named Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth starting Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Chapman currently serves as an executive director of Deliver My Vote, a non-partisan, non-profit organization that focuses on research and education about voting through the mail. Chapman […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
gallatinnews.com

Secretary of State encourages wise end of year giving

As Tennesseans prepare to make end of year and holiday season charitable contributions, Secretary of State Tre Hargett cautions donors to be wary of scams. "This time of year, as we enjoy the holidays and look to the New Year, many Tennesseans are planning to support their community through charitable giving," said Hargett. “It’s important to be diligent to make sure a charitable organization is legitimate before writing a check or donating online and we have resources that can help."
ADVOCACY
wkdzradio.com

Kentucky Secretary Of State Continuing To Clean Voter Rolls

For the eighth time this year, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams announced more voters were removed from voter rolls than added last month. Adams’ office said in November, 7,349 new voters registered, while 7,755 were removed (6,606 deceased voters, 615 felony convicts, 443 who moved out of state, 64 who were adjudged mentally incompetent, and 27 who voluntarily de-registered.)
KENTUCKY STATE
WAND TV

Secretary of State offices to close for Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)-All Secretary of State offices and facilities will be closed in observance of the Christmas holiday, this weekend. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White made the announcement on Wednesday. Offices and facilities will make the following adjustments:. Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Id#State#Michiganders
wvpublic.org

Secretary of State Sending Out Voter Confirmation Postcards

Some West Virginia registered voters will be asked to verify their address, or potentially not be able to vote in upcoming elections. not voted — or updated your voter registration — in the past four years. you’ll be getting a postcard from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s...
ELECTIONS
WAND TV

Secretary of State Departments and Driver Services Facilities to close in early January due to increase in COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)-All Secretary of State Departments and Driver Services Facilities will be closed from Jan. 3 through Jan. 17, due to increase in COVID-19 cases. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White made the announcement on Wednesday, confirming that all Secretary of State departments will not conduct in-person transactions – including Driver Services facilities until the Jan. 17.
PUBLIC HEALTH
alabamanews.net

Former Alabama Secretary of State Nancy Worley Dies

Alabama News Network has confirmed that former Alabama Secretary of State Nancy Worley has died. As we reported last week, Worley had been in a Montgomery hospital with an undisclosed illness. Worley was elected as Secretary of State in 2002 and served one term before she was defeated. She was...
ALABAMA STATE
iheart.com

Wolf Appoints New Secretary of the Commonwealth, Department of State

>Governor Wolf Appoints New Secretary of the Commonwealth, Department of State. Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf has named Leigh Chapman as Secretary of the Commonwealth to lead the Pennsylvania Department of State. In an announcement Monday, the governor says Chapman will replace Veronica Degraffenreid. Chapman is the fifth Department of State secretary or acting secretary to serve during Wolf's governorship. The Department has been at the center of efforts to protect elections from outside hackers and defend against allegations of election fraud by former President Donald Trump. Chapman most recently has been an executive director of a voting rights group based in Washington, DC. She will take over her new position January 8th.
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
radionwtn.com

Secretary Of State Hargett Tours Dresden Tornado Damage

Dresden, Tenn.–Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was in Dresden Tuesday to review the damage caused by the December 10 tornado and the recovery efforts underway. In the photo with Hargett taken at the Donation Center are from left: Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn, volunteer Randy Willis of Milan, Hargrett, and Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum. Also joining the group were State Representative Tandy Darby and Hargrett’s Chief of Staff David Toppings. (Secretary of State photo).
DRESDEN, TN
urbancny.com

New York State Office for the Aging and Division of Veterans’ Services Partner with GetSetUp to Offer Online Courses for Veterans in January

New series adds to growing schedule of courses under unique state partnership with tech company providing 50,000 online classes for older adults in New York State. The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) and New York State Division of Veterans’ Services have partnered with GetSetUp — a peer-to-peer online learning community for older adults aged 50 and over — to offer a new series of classes in January and February specifically on Veterans’ benefits.
POLITICS
WSJM

A Look At The New Michigan Legislative Maps

The Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission has approved new legislative district maps for the state, and they would alter southwest Michigan’s districts quite a bit. Starting with the U.S. House map, the commission on Tuesday approved the proposed Chestnut map. That would cut Berrien County into two congressional districts, with everything north of Stevensville in the Fourth District, which extends all the way north to West Olive and east to Battle Creek. Berrien County from Stevensville south would be in the Fifth District, which extends all the way across the bottom part of the state to Monroe and also reaches up into Marshall. For the state House, the redistricting commission approved the Hickory map. That puts shoreline communities all throughout the county into the 38th District, which is a thin district that goes up to Saugatuck. Areas farther inland like Three Oaks and Baroda would go into the 37th District, which goes into Cass County. Meanwhile, northern Berrien County areas like Coloma and Watervliet would be with most of Van Buren County in the 39th District that goes north to Pullman. The state Senate districts are also different, with parts of Berrien County in the new 17th District and the 20th District. You can see the maps here.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSJM

Redistricting Commissioner Explains New Maps

After much debate and scrutiny, the Michigan Redistricting Commission has approved new legislative maps for the next decade. Eight of 13 members of the panel created by a voter-approved constitutional amendment voted for the 13-district Congressional plan. Michigan lost a US House seat in the 2020 census. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says she will move from her longtime home of Dearborn to run in one of the new districts. Democrats Haley Stevens and Andy Levin say they will face off in the new 11th District, leaving the 10th District open. Republicans Fred Upton, Bill Huizenga, and Peter Meijer could compete for two districts on the west side of the state if they all run. Commissioner Steven Lett of Interlochen says the public should be confident in the work that was done.
POLITICS
WSJM

More Than 25,000 COVID Cases Identified In Michigan For Tuesday And Wednesday

Michigan is reporting a total of 25,858 additional cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday and Wednesday combined. That’s an average of about 12,929 per day across the two days. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the state has seen 338 additional deaths across the two days. So far, there have been more than 1.5 million confirmed COVID cases in the state since the pandemic started. Michigan has had 26,988 COVID deaths. Berrien County has had more than 22,700 cases and has had 368 deaths. Cass County has had more than 7,700 cases and 103 deaths. Van Buren County has had more than 11,700 cases and 189 deaths.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSJM

Michigan Township To Hold Limited Deer Hunt

From the Associated Press — About 200 deer are expected to be culled as part of a deer management program in a Lansing-area community. The Lansing State Journal reports that the cull in Meridian Township was expected to start Saturday and run to February 28. It will take place in select township parks, land preserves and on private property where consent is given by the property owners.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSJM

Schools Using State Grants To Hire More Counselors

Governor Whitmer today announced that schools are recruiting and in the process of hiring 560 more school psychologists, school social workers, school counselors, and school nurses with the help of funding from the FY22 State School Aid Act.  . “The pandemic reminded us that school-based mental and physical health professionals...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy