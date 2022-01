Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Stock futures point to third straight day of gains. U.S. stock futures on Thursday pointed to a third straight session of gains in what would be a continuation of Wall Street's rebound from a prior three-session losing streak on concerns about the Covid omicron variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 261 points, or 0.7%, on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq up 1% and 1.2%, respectively. Adding to the positive sentiment, the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for Pfizer's Covid pill, the first antiviral drug against the virus for at-home use.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO