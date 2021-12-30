ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man attacks cop at LAX after being turned away from flight to NY: report

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An unruly traveler was arrested in California after he allegedly attacked a cop when he was denied boarding on a flight to New York, according to a report.

The man was turned away from a Delta flight at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday afternoon because he was allegedly intoxicated, according to TMZ .

Authorities were called to the scene and officers tried to escort him out of the terminal, but the man allegedly became irate only after a few moments, TMZ reported.

In video obtained by TMZ, the man can be seen hitting the officer in the chest before cops pin him to the ground.

The man is seen struggling for a bit while officers attempt to subdue him and he can be heard telling the officers they “ruined” his day.

“Now I have to travel a whole other day,” the man said in the video.

He was seen on video being escorted out of the airport in handcuffs in a wheelchair being pushed by the officer.

According to TMZ, he was charged with battery on a police officer.

