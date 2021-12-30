ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The Most Stunning Airstreams On Airbnb

By Allie Lebos
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're looking for a comfortable, outdoorsy getaway, then try living in an Airstream. To help you plan, here are the most stunning Airstreams on...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
House Digest

The Coziest Cabins On Airbnb

We have rounded up our top picks to help you plan the ultimate vacation. Keep reading for our list of the coziest cabins that you can rent right now on Airbnb!
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Food52

13 Best Airbnb Treehouses for a One-of-a-Kind Vacation

If you’ve ever had the urge to hide out in the woods for a weekend to get away from it all, you’ve come to the right place. Airbnb is a go-to when you’re looking for a place to stay on vacation and a business trip, but it’s also home to an impressive collection of more eclectic rentals that let you live out your childhood dreams. Of course, we’re talking about tree houses, and you might be surprised at just how many the site has to offer!
LIFESTYLE
CBS LA

Airbnb Tightens Restrictions For NYE Rentals In LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Airbnb said Monday it will tighten restrictions further in an effort to crack down on New Year’s Eve parties in Los Angeles and nationwide. The home-sharing giant had announced last month that, over New Year’s Eve, it would ban one-night reservations for guests without a positive review history. It would also deploy “more stringent restrictions on two-night reservations that may pose heightened risk for disruptive parties.” However, on Monday, Airbnb went a step further, announcing that three-night reservations over New Year’s Eve would also face the same “anti-party” restrictions for guests without...
LOS ANGELES, CA
therealdeal.com

Wackiest Airbnb listings of the year

Airbnbs are not only a convenient place for lodging when taking a trip–some can also be an experience in themselves. The publication Confused.com recently came out with a roll call of the wackiest and weirdest listings on the site, as rounded up by the New York Post. The collection spans the United States and beyond, and emphasizes one-of-a-kind offerings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbnb Rentals#Restaurants#Camping#Vehicles#Airstreams
therealdeal.com

Spruced-up caboose a hit on Airbnb

A father-daughter team has spruced up an old caboose so Airbnbers can get a taste of living a night on the rails — from a farm in Iowa. The New York Post is reporting train buff Jim Dotzenrod salvaged the 52,000 pound, 1973 train car from a scrapyard and moved it to his property, where he and his 42-year-old daughter, Danielle, got to work turning it into an Airbnb sensation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Cars
Robb Report

Forget Pools. Tony Parker’s Sprawling $20 Million Texas Estate Comes With Its Own Waterpark.

Plenty of homes have pools; few can claim an entire waterpark. If the latter sounds more your speed, then good news, as a home in Texas with waterfalls and slides worthy of a Great Wolf Lodge resort has just listed for $19.5 million. The home, which belongs to Spurs legend Tony Parker, is located just north of San Antonio in the gated community of Anaqua Springs Ranch. The property sits on a 53-acre site and includes a six-bedroom main home, plus a four-bedroom guest home for visiting friends and family. The larger residence is the real architectural standout, though, as it...
REAL ESTATE
luxurylaunches.com

This gorgeous 2-bedroom luxury bubble lounge will let you and your family admire rescue elephants in a Thai forest.

Is there anything better than waking up to verdant views amid a lush natural environment that’s completely unadulterated? Yes, there is! At the Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort, Thailand, all the natural goodness is coupled with the company of Earth’s most majestic beasts- elephants. The good news is, the luxury resort is now offering a brand-new two-bedroom Jungle Bubble Lodge allowing families or a group of friends to revel in the exceptional experience. The pristine banks of the Ruak River are now occupied by the new Jungle Bubble Lodge that is roomy enough for four guests in 150 square meters of indoors and outdoors living space.
YOGA
wdwinfo.com

The Worst Resorts on Disney Property

There are more than twenty-five resorts on Disney property at which people can stay. I know the word “worst” seems strong, but hang in there. When I say worst, I mean the resorts that aren’t worth the money or experience. Food is also a significant factor when I look at these resorts and rate them. There are three resorts that I feel are the absolute worst.
TRAVEL
goodshomedesign.com

Sleek Shipping Container Home Rises Like a Starburst in the Desert

Joshua Tree is one of the most popular and Instagrammable destinations among influencers, and it is also the place where some of the most eccentric and expensive residences in the world are located. This next futuristic container home fits perfectly into the picture and it was designed by architect, James...
HOME & GARDEN
thatoregonlife.com

Uk site warns Mt. Hood “south of Portland” may erupt in 2022

The things you read on the internet are quite comical at times, especially when it’s some site using stock images of Oregon across the world. Apparently not only is Mount Hood south of Portland (it is east in case you were wondering), but it may even erupt in the new year. Mirror, which apparently sourced another site that apparently doesn’t know how to look at a map, suggests in their headline Mount Hood is on track for ‘disastrous 2022’ eruption. What, we didn’t have enough chaos in Portland in 2021? I suppose we have to spice things up a bit and add a potential volcano eruption to the mix.
PORTLAND, OR
homedit.com

Tiny House Interior Designs With Cool And Interesting Features

Tiny house interior designs with cool and interesting features are catching on among people of all ages. As a new living space, tiny houses offer clever storage options and custom features. The homes are easy to design, so don’t be afraid to apply your creative skills. You never know when you might find yourself living in a tiny glass house.
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
404
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy