Bart Scott says Joe Burrow can expect payback for running up score on Ravens

By Jesse Pantuosco
 3 days ago

ESPN personality Bart Scott, who spent much of his playing career with the Baltimore Ravens, came to work with an axe to grind Thursday, lighting into Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during his appearance on Get Up .

Burrow went ballistic in Week 16, handing the Ravens, who are suddenly in danger of missing the postseason, their fourth straight loss on the strength of 525 passing yards, a franchise record and the fourth-most in NFL history. Yet his performance didn’t register with Scott, who didn’t appreciate Burrow running up the score on his former team.

“The last thing you ever want to do is poke the bear,” said Scott. “You want to run the score up, you won’t get the benefit of the doubt. I guarantee you. It’s called a red dot. And every former Raven knows what the red dot means.”

This isn’t the first time the Ravens and Bengals have gotten under each other’s skin. When these teams played in 2020, the Bengals kicked a late field goal to avoid being shut out (they were losing 27-0 at the time), which didn’t sit well with Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale.

“I guarantee you [Burrow] will not last long in this division,” warned Scott, clearly bitter about the Ravens losing both of their matchups with Cincinnati this season. “They’re going to make sure they become head hunters whenever they go against them. He’s going to get rib shots, neck shots, [they’re] going to tackle his arms, make his head [hit] the ground. He’s getting all that.”

Scott seems to think the Ravens will retaliate against Burrow, though as colleague Louis Riddick reminded him, the former linebacker doesn’t have much control over that. “You’re not playing anymore, Bart!” said Riddick. “It ain’t your team anymore.”

But Scott wasn’t backing down. “It doesn’t matter. It’s the culture. They still have killers. Cincinnati, they got nice athletes, but they don’t have killers.”

That’s big talk from a player whose team just lost by three touchdowns. The Ravens could potentially meet Cincinnati in the playoffs next month, though getting there will be a challenge with tough upcoming matchups against the Rams and Steelers and a hobbled quarterback (Lamar Jackson is battling a sprained ankle) to boot.

Related
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Reacts To Bengals’ Huge Win

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals notched one of the biggest wins of the season on Sunday, knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs with a last-second field goal. With the win, the Bengals clinched the AFC North, securing a playoff berth in Year 2 of the Burrow era. Burrow’s girlfriend,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Riddick
Person
Bart Scott
Person
Don Martindale
RavenCountry

Bart Scott: Bengals 'Won a Lifetime Career Ass-Kicking' From Ravens

BALTIMORE — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow wanted to punish the Ravens. Burrow threw for a franchise-record 525 yards and four touchdowns Week 16 against Baltimore, which was fielding a short-handed squad because of injuries and issues with COVID-19. With a 20-point lead and two minutes remaining, Burrow threw a...
NFL
NBC Sports

Joe Burrow calls banged up right knee “good enough”

Joe Burrow tore the anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament in his left knee in his 10th game last season. So when Bengals fans saw their quarterback leave the game with a limp with less than a minute remaining Sunday, they held their collective breath. Burrow downplayed his knee...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
Baltimore Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

OJ Simpson Has 1-Word Reaction To Antonio Brown

When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today. After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.
NFL
The Spun

Brenden Rice, Son Of NFL Legend Jerry Rice, Announces Transfer

Two years ago, the Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from the son of the legendary NFL wide receiver. Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his commitment to Colorado in October 2019. Unfortunately, after two seasons with the Buffaloes, he’s ready to make a move.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
