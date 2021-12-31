ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR’s Brandon Brown to be sponsored by LGBCoin in 2022 season

By Cameron Jenkins, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) – NASCAR driver Brandon Brown, the unwitting namesake of the anti-Biden rallying cry “Let’s Go Brandon,” is set to be sponsored by LGBcoin for his 2022 season.

Brown announced the partnership with LGBcoin — a cryptocurrency “meme coin” playing off the “Let’s Go Brandon” catchphrase — in a tweet on Thursday.

Man who told Biden ‘let’s go Brandon’ goes on Bannon’s podcast, touts Trump

“I’m excited to welcome @LGBcoin_io aboard my No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro as our 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series full season primary partner!” he wrote.

Brown recently told the New York Times that he had “zero desire to be involved in politics,” adding: “Our whole navigation is, you want to appeal to everybody, because, all in all, everybody is a consumer.”

A press release announcing the sponsorship deal claimed it will promote “positivity and unity, grounded in a strong belief of the American dream.”

“We are proud to support Brandon this season, to help him continue his American dream,” James Koutoulas, an LGBCoin investor and founder of Typhoon Capital Management, said in the release. “If we do our job right, when you think of us, and you hear, ‘Let’s Go Brandon,’ you’ll think and feel, ‘Let’s Go America.’”

The “Let’s go, Brandon” chant was born in October after Brown won his first Xfinity Series race at Talladega. Fans at the event were heard yelling “F— Joe Biden” in the background of a post-race interview, however, NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast said they were chanting “ Let’s go, Brandon .”

The chant has since become a wry rallying cry for critics of President Biden .

Governor grants clemency to truck driver following 110-year sentence, reduced to 10 years

Earlier this month, a father called into a holiday special and repeated the slogan to Biden and first lady Jill Biden after wishing them a Merry Christmas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Related
Post Register

'Let's go Brandon' store opens in Massachusetts

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) – A "Let's go Brandon" store has opened in Massachusetts. The new store sells merchandise like hats, shirts, stickers and signs. The phrase "Let's go Brandon" started at an Oct. 2 NASCAR race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Brandon Brown, a 28-year-old driver, had won his first Xfinity Series and was being interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter.
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jill Biden
FanSided

NASCAR has opened up the door for more controversy

Given the development of a recent sponsorship deal, NASCAR has found itself in a controversial situation that promises to get worse. LGBcoin.io announced earlier this week that they will be serving as the primary sponsor of Brandon Brown’s #68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
#Anti Biden#Lgbcoin#Brandonbrown 68#The New York Times#American#Let S Go America#Talladega
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver Reveals His Controversial New Car

A NASCAR driver’s controversial new paint job is going viral on social media. Brandon Brown, a 28-year-old driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, unveiled his “Let’s Go Brandon” car this week. “Let’s Go Brandon” has become a popular chant among the right. It’s essentially code for...
FOXBusiness

Brandon Brown's LGBCoin partnership not across finish line just yet

NASCAR driver Brandon Brown has yet to be cleared to use the LGBCoin paint scheme for the 2022 season despite his team’s announcement on Thursday. Brandonbilt Motorsports said the driver partnered with LGBCoin for the next year and the cryptocurrency will have a big spot on the the No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro for all 33 races of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).
Popculture

Alex Aust, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model, Marries Fellow Athlete

Professional lacrosse player Alex Aust married fellow lacrosse star Marus Holman on Dec. 17 in Mexico. Earlier this year, Aust became the first lacrosse player to be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Aust was also a member of the U.S. national women's lacrosse team that won the World Cup in 2017.
