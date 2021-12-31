Flash Flood Watch issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 07:22:00 HAST Expires: 2022-01-02 10:30:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Niihau in Kauai The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The island of Kauai in Kauai County * Until 1030 AM HST. * At 722 AM HST, Kuhio Highway in the vicinity of the Hanalei Bridge is closed due to flooding while bands of heavy rain continue to track over the island of Kauai. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lihue, Kapaa, Kalaheo, Kekaha, Princeville, Kilauea, North Fork Wailua Trails, Alakai Swamp Trails, Lawai, Omao, Kokee State Park, Wailua Homesteads, Hanalei, Hanapepe, Wainiha, Na Pali State Park, Koloa, Haena, Waimea and Wailua. This warning may need to be extended beyond 1030 AM HST if flooding persists. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
