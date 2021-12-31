Guilford County working to set up pop-up COVID testing sites as demand remains high

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Board of Commissioner Skip Alston said Thursday the county is working to establish pop-up testing sites for COVID-19.

Demand has remained steady with long lines reported at a number of testing sites in the Triad. Alston told FOX8 the plan is to establish pop-up sites next week but did not say how many there would be.

“We are being proactive in that, we know that testing is something we should be doing now, but we also should be doing more vaccinations,” he said Thursday.

Alston also said teachers and staff in Guilford County Schools will have the opportunity to get vaccinated or boosted at two clinics Monday, which is an upcoming teacher workday.

“We are looking at setting up in at least two schools to make it as convenient for them as possible,” he said. “We’re working with them to make sure teachers come from other schools to get their vaccinations at those two schools. I believe it’s Smith and another school in High Point we will be targeting.”

FOX8 spoke with parents preparing to send their children back to school Tuesday as case numbers increase.

“It’s not feasible to homeschool them or pull them out, so we’re just hoping for the best,” said Meredith Spaugh, who has children at Summerfield Elementary.

Her children are both vaccinated, and she’s hopeful teachers and staff will be too heading into the new year.

“It’s definitely scarier. I feel like we keep thinking things are getting better, and then another wave comes. At least for my family, sending them is still the best option for us so trying to be careful but not fearful,” she explained.

According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, 20 staff members have tested positive over the past 10 days, and 15 students also contracted the virus.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.