ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Guilford County working to set up pop-up COVID testing sites as demand remains high

By Tess Bargebuhr
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AcGAW_0dZUeZbO00

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Board of Commissioner Skip Alston said Thursday the county is working to establish pop-up testing sites for COVID-19.

NEXT → Where is COVID-19 spreading the fastest? See the North Carolina county spread map

Demand has remained steady with long lines reported at a number of testing sites in the Triad. Alston told FOX8 the plan is to establish pop-up sites next week but did not say how many there would be.

“We are being proactive in that, we know that testing is something we should be doing now, but we also should be doing more vaccinations,” he said Thursday.

Alston also said teachers and staff in Guilford County Schools will have the opportunity to get vaccinated or boosted at two clinics Monday, which is an upcoming teacher workday.

“We are looking at setting up in at least two schools to make it as convenient for them as possible,” he said. “We’re working with them to make sure teachers come from other schools to get their vaccinations at those two schools. I believe it’s Smith and another school in High Point we will be targeting.”

FOX8 spoke with parents preparing to send their children back to school Tuesday as case numbers increase.

“It’s not feasible to homeschool them or pull them out, so we’re just hoping for the best,” said Meredith Spaugh, who has children at Summerfield Elementary.

Her children are both vaccinated, and she’s hopeful teachers and staff will be too heading into the new year.

“It’s definitely scarier. I feel like we keep thinking things are getting better, and then another wave comes. At least for my family, sending them is still the best option for us so trying to be careful but not fearful,” she explained.

According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, 20 staff members have tested positive over the past 10 days, and 15 students also contracted the virus.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Long lines as Triad students get tested for COVID-19 ahead of back to school; ‘we’re trying to be safe and make sure everybody’s good’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – As students prepare to go back to school, a COVID-19 test made some people’s checklists.   “We’re just getting tested just to make sure everything is okay and then get the kids tested too,” Sean Devlin, a concerned parent.   Hundreds of cars drove through the COVID-19 testing site set up in the Four […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilford County, NC
Government
City
High Point, NC
Guilford County, NC
Sports
Guilford County, NC
Health
County
Guilford County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Long Lines#Weather#Guilford County Schools#Wghp#Guilford County Board#Triad#Summerfield Elementary
FOX8 News

‘I’m more inclined to stay in’; Greensboro residents opt to stay home during New Year’s Eve celebrations due to rising COVID cases

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Some Greensboro residents have planned to stay home as the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve. Some bars in downtown Greensboro have ordered extra stock of adult beverages to accommodate the potential increase of people that will ring in the new year at midnight. As people follow traditions and gather […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

‘Just a shock’: Greensboro mother loses 20-year-old daughter to COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As vehicle after vehicle pulled up to a free COVID testing site on Meadowview Road in Greensboro, Shannell Lucas could not stop thinking about her daughter, Modeste. The 20-year-old tested positive for COVID recently, and her health declined rapidly. “Her symptoms didn’t get any better. Her breathing was still being labored,” Shannell […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

More students in Piedmont working to become truck drivers

(WGHP) — About a dozen students watched as instructors at a Greensboro driving school trained student drivers. “There’s…a need for truck drivers. The ports and everything…are just backed up like crazy,” said Angela Brown, branch manager at 160 Driving Academy. Class sizes are getting larger at 160 Driving Academy. They have seen a surge in students […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Road trip: Check out these highly-rated specialty museums in NC, many right down the road from you

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The Ashmolean Museum, founded in 1683 at the University of Oxford, stands as the first public museum in the world. The gallery was started when its founder, Elias Ashmole, in 1677 donated his private collection to the university. Much of that original collection is still on display, including a crystal ball, several […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead, 1 left with serious injuries after Reidsville fire

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and another has serious injuries after a fire in Reidsville on Friday, according to the Reidsville Fire Department. Around 9:30 p.m. the RFD responded to Reid School Road when they were told about a residential structure fire with a person still inside the home. While bringing the […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

NC voter ID trial delayed as US Supreme Court examines case

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A federal trial set for January on litigation challenging North Carolina’s voter photo identification law has been delayed. That’s to give time to the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether legislative leaders should be permitted to help defend the law in court. The justices said last month it would consider that […]
POLITICS
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy