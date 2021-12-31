Newbie here =)

Name is Lyndsay, I'm 32 (soon to be 33), from Glasgow, Scotland. I'm an avid gamer who is looking to gain control back of my life. I'm starting 2022 with a brighter outlook, compared to 2021. I can use all the motivation and accountability y'all can throw at me, so...
I’m Nathalie and I just joined the community. Working from home since the pandemic, I find it very hard to self motivate in exercising every day. Although this is an excellent source of destresser, keeping morale , better sleep, improve humor, and many other benefits , I find it hard to keep the motivation and remain inspired. So I would love to get some hints and tips on how to keep it up and remain motivated!
It's about commitment & self love. I still have a journey to get where I promised myself. I felt a difference since I started focusing on my weight a year ago. But until I seen a pic of me 3 years ago, I didn't see the change. Now I'm more determined to get to the finish line. It's been hard and I've wanted to quit so many times, but I made a commitment to myself and I won't let myself down.
Hi, I am revisiting after years away. I signed up for Noom but didn't like it at all,then remembered tracking my carbs years ago when I was a bodybuilder. Things have changed since then. I am now 66 years old and spend time swimming, doing aquafit and walking the Highlands since I moved to Scotland.
Hey MFPers, it's that time of year when everyone is looking for a bit of inspriation to get started on their New Year's resolutions. And we have to look no further than our own community!. If you're 18-45 and have lost about 10-30 pounds with the help of MyFitnessPal, we'd...
My name is Matt. I'm starting this for the... I can't even remember how many times. I’m hoping that starting today, not 1/1 will take the “resolution” pressure off. I plan to follow CICO. I know the date that I get started is not what brings change,...
It's that time of year again. I keep seeing people say "Make friends with the new year's resolutioners! Be the reason that they choose to stay!" I know their intentions are good, but I find this advice to be annoying. I would never pressure another gym member into trying to...
Hey everyone! I just started over as of yesterday. Decided to start over this week, and continue into the new year. I'm not sure how many times I've fallen off the wagon, so I'm starting over, and sticking with it for good! So with that, if you're new or starting over for what may seem like a millionth time, let's be friends! Find support and motivation for each other. We all got this!
I generally try to say hello to most new members but there's so many of you! Yes, to be expected. We see it every year. Hopefully, all of you will hang in with this and make good progress toward your goals in the New Year!. Before I jump into everything,...
I’m new here and excited about embarking on this journey. I’ve never had an issue with weight, but over the last two years I’ve put on 25lbs 😳 and I’m no longer comfortable with the weight gain. springlering62 Posts: 4,346 Member. Welcome to MFP @emmyhenderson9488.
The last 2 years have kicked my butt, and I am sad to say I am almost back to where I started. I have 41 pounds I would like to lose and keep off once and for all. I would love to have some friends to help keep me motivated.
The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
Many women are trying to lose weight after 60. Unfortunately, with nature playing tricks on our metabolism, it feels like we have to work twice as hard to move those pounds. Most of us have found out that diets don’t work, and green tea, despite its many health benefits, won’t shrink you two dress sizes.
While there is a lot of conflicting dialogue on the true key to effective weight loss, there are only a few components necessary for success. The first, and most important, is a calorie deficit in which you burn more calories than you consume. The second is a sustainable, consistent workout plan that allows you to get moving regularly. Where, how, and when you workout are entirely up to you, but if you are unsure where to begin, there are some things you can keep in mind that may make your workouts more beneficial.
A woman has explained how angry she felt after her male colleague announced she was pregnant without her permission. Writing on Reddit, she explained that she recently found out she was pregnant “but only my husband knew about it” until her colleague took matters into his own hands.
These toes to bar abs workouts will help you to progress and improve your core strength. If you find toes to bar difficult, we have also included a 5 step progression for you to follow that will help you RX them in no time at all! Have fun!. Toes to...
These cats got to experience snow for the first time—and no one was sure of what they would do. It turns out the pair ventured into the white fluff, but with shy caution and some shock. Named Shorty and Kodi, they displayed plenty of paw shaking and wide-eyed awe.
The new year is almost here, and if you’re like us, you’re ready to kiss 2021 goodbye and start 2022 off right. If one of your goals is to get healthier and feel better, one of the best ways to do that is to move your body more. And it’s not as hard as you might think: Research shows that simply walking for a half hour each day can help you meet your weight loss goals!
Comments / 0