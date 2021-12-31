ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florissant, MO

Man accused of stabbing wife to death, shooting himself at Florissant home

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A Florissant man was arrested after police said he fatally stabbed his wife and then shot himself Wednesday.

Michael P. Oshia, 50, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $1 million, cash only.

Police said Oshia and his wife were going through a divorce. He allegedly killed her at their Florissant home before shooting himself with a shotgun. He survived, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

A hearing in the couple’s divorce proceeding was scheduled for Jan. 3.

Oshia is also on probation in Callaway County for possession of child pornography to which he pleaded guilty in 2018, according to the Florissant Police Department. Due to the felony conviction, he was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm.

