Louisiana State

New COVID-19 antiviral pill now available in Louisiana, LDH says

By Piper Hutchinson
LSU Reveille
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA limited number of doses of Pfizer’s new antiviral, Paxlovid, are now available in Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. Paxlovid, a treatment for COVID-19 which consists of a regiment of two tablets of nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir, was given Emergency Use Authorization by the Food and...

Livingston Parish News

LDH: Louisiana has received ‘very limited number’ of COVID-treatment pills

Louisiana pharmacies have received “a very limited” supply of Paxlovid, the first authorized oral treatment for COVID-19. Pfizer’s Paxlovid pills, which are only available with a doctor’s prescription, have been allocated to a small number of independent pharmacies across the state, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
LOUISIANA STATE

