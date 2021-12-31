ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Rachel Jones Uses Color to Explore the Boundaries of Language

By Shawn Ghassemitari
hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new online exhibition by Thaddaeus Ropac. Rachel Jones is a British artist best known for creating paintings, installations and performance art that explores a sense of self. Recently, she created the vibrant cover...

hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

Erika Hock Presents "Body Trouble" at L21 Gallery

Erika Hock is a Kyrgyzstani artist best known for creating ethereal curtain sculptures that float between art, architecture and furniture design. Hock is currently showcasing a solo exhibition at Palma’s L21 Gallery, titled, “Body Trouble.”. Velvets and silks become the means by which the artist illuminates the gallery...
VISUAL ART
Literary Hub

Megan Milks on Using Genre Shifts to Explore Transness

Megan Milks is the guest. Their new book, Margaret and the Mystery of the Missing Body, is out now from Feminist Press. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. From the episode:. Brad Listi: There’s a lot of shifting from one chapter, from one section to the...
SOCIETY
hypebeast.com

Top 10 Art Moments of 2021

From auction-shattering sales, monumental installations to the arrival of NFTs. 2021 was supposed to be the year the world returned back to normal. And for a period of time, it did. Museums, galleries, concert halls and restaurants all opened their doors after a dismal year filled with doubt. However, as the Omicron variant spreads at a rapid pace, perhaps these wishes will have to wait at least until sometime in 2022.
VISUAL ART
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
#Language#Performance Art#British#Harper S Bazaar#Smiiilllleeee#Algiers
TVOvermind

Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
MUSIC
The Independent

Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage on falling in love in his twenties: ‘I was a self-saboteur’

Peter Dinklage has said he was a “self-saboteur” when it came to falling in love in his twenties. In an interview with The New York Times published on Wednesday (22 December), the actor discussed his forthcoming film Cyrano, the backlash over the finale of Game of Thrones, and his relationships when he was younger. Dinklage said he was “in love with the idea of love” during those years. He added that “there’s a Wuthering Heights quality to love when one is younger and Romeo and Juliet wasn’t written for 40-year-olds.” The four-time Emmy winner, who played Tyrion Lannister during...
CELEBRITIES
TIME

The 10 Best Fiction Books of 2021

The year 2021 was poised to be a great one for established, fan-favorite authors. We were blessed with new work from a buzzy roster of titans, from Colson Whitehead to Lauren Groff to Kazuo Ishiguro . But while they, along with several others, did not disappoint (see TIME’s list of the 100 Must-Read Books of 2021 ), it was debut authors who truly shined. In an industry that has long been criticized for exclusion—and where it’s increasingly difficult to break out from the crowd—a crop of bright new voices rose to the top. From Anthony Veasna So to Torrey Peters to Jocelyn Nicole Johnson and more, these writers introduced themselves to the world with fiction that surprised us, challenged our perspectives and kept us fulfilled. Here, the top 10 fiction books of 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wearemoviegeeks.com

THE LOST DAUGHTER – Review

Olivia Colman gives a gripping, multi-layered performance as an enigmatic middle-aged woman, who seems haunted by her past, in the tense drama THE LOST DAUGHTER. THE LOST DAUGHTER is the directorial debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal, and her decision to cast Colman proves to be a brilliant one, as Colman’s remarkable performance makes the film.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kate Winslet: Possible ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2 Would Explore Police Brutality in America

A second season of HBO’s 2021 sleeper hit limited series “Mare of Easttown” has yet to be confirmed by the network, but star Kate Winslet already has an idea of where a possible follow-up run would take the show. Winslet, who won a Primetime Emmy Award for playing a rough-around-the-edges Philly-area cop in Brad Ingelsby’s crime series, recently told The Guardian that a second season would reflect the current crisis surrounding police brutality and wrongdoing. (Via Insider.) “I don’t know if I’m going to be playing Mare again,” Winslet said. “But if we were to do a second season, then for sure...
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Cardi B Looks to Her Hometown for Second Reebok Collaboration

Cardi B has reunited with Reebok for a second collaboration. Titled “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime,” the new collection was inspired by New York City at night and features an array of metallic sneakers in addition to apparel. The collaboration’s highlight is the five metallic Cardi...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Max Julien, Blaxploitation Icon and Star of ‘The Mack,’ Dies at 88

Max Julien, an actor best known for his lead performance in the 1973 blaxploitation classic “The Mack,” died on Saturday. He was 88 years old. An official cause of death was not immediately available. News of Julien’s death was confirmed by his friend, comic book writer and filmmaker David F. Walker. Walker posted a tribute to the late actor on his Instagram. “I met Max in 1996,” Walker wrote. “He was a great human being and we had so many amazing conversations. He was brilliant and hilarious and charismatic. R.I.P.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by David F. Walker (@mofoman68) Released...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

'Fiona and Jane' Is Our January Book Club Pick

Welcome to —Marie Claire's virtual book club. It's nice to have you! In January, we're reading Jean Chen Ho's Fiona and Jane (out January 4), a novel that explores the evolving friendship between two Taiwanese American women over the course of two decades. Read an excerpt from the novel below, then find out how to participate in our virtual book club here. (You really don't have to leave your couch!)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hypebeast.com

Norwegian Artist Opens a New Gallery Close to the Arctic Circle

The first exhibition is curated by Rhea Dahl and Elmgreen & Dragset. Kjell Erik Killi Olsen is a Norwegian painter and sculptor best known for creating humanoid figures that teeter between the humorous and the grotesque. As one of the nation’s wealthiest living artist’s, Olsen recently opened a new art gallery in his hometown of Trondheim — about an eight-hour drive from the Arctic Circle.
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

Kaiyodo Unveils Its Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech 'The New 52: Superman' Figure

Kaiyodo is back again with another Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech release, this time tapping into the one and only Superman. Drawing inspiration from The New 52 version of the legendary DC Comics superhero, the upcoming release gives Superman a heftier build with his signature blue armored suit paired with a red utility belt, cape, boots and standing collar. As usual, his emblematic hope symbol takes up much of the real estate across his robust chest while five different heads and sets of hands give you plenty of facial expressions and gestures to play with. As with the rest of the Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech line, the figure is also highly poseable, offering you a whole variety of options when displaying him.
Apartment Therapy

11 of the Coolest Ways People Used Color in Their Homes This Year

There’s color and then there’s color. Where one person may paint a room blue, another will take it a step further by painting it deep royal blue, adding in a pink table, throwing in a mural, tiling the floor, and wallpapering the ceiling. Pink could be daring for some, but others will go full-on neon magenta, then paint a red and yellow color block on top.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Variety

‘Harry Potter’ Reunion’s Most Shocking Reveal: Emma Watson Almost Quit Playing Hermione Midway Through the Film Series

It’s impossible to imagine the “Harry Potter” films without Emma Watson’s indelible performance of Hermione, but the latter half of the series almost had to do a dramatic rework as she considered dropping out. Watson and her castmates spoke about her anxieties about the part during the HBO Max special “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts,” in which the bulk of the cast reunited in order to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the film series. “When I started, one thing that [the producer] and the studio spoke to me about was Emma is not sure she wants to come back and do...
MOVIES

