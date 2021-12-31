ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Lynn Schmidt: Liz Cheney stands firmly in defending democracy

madison
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine being a leader exiled to an island with only one other person. Now imagine that instead of shrinking under the wound of political isolation, you become stronger. Courage somehow thrives in this seclusion. Truth, honor and integrity build the foundation of a lighthouse that becomes a beacon of leadership. The...

madison.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Cheney: Testimony shows Ivanka asked President Trump to stop Jan. 6 violence

Rep. Liz Cheney said Sunday that her committee has evidence that then-President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka, was among those pleading with the commander in chief to do more to stop the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. "We have firsthand testimony that his daughter Ivanka went in...
POTUS
AFP

A year after Capitol riot, Americans fear for their democracy: polls

One year after the violent assault on the US Capitol, Americans remain deeply concerned about the health of their democracy and about a third say violence against the government can sometimes be justified, according to two polls published Sunday. The January 6 attack on the seat of Congress, led by supporters of Donald Trump, was "a harbinger of increasing political violence," and American democracy "is threatened," according to two-thirds of those surveyed for a CBS News poll. Meantime, Americans' "pride" in their democracy has dropped sharply, from 90 percent in 2002 to 54 percent now, a Washington Post/University of Maryland survey found. With the January 6 anniversary nearing, the polls offer specific causes for concern: CBS found that 28 percent of respondents believe force can be used to defend the result of an election, while 34 percent told The Washington Post that a violent action against government can sometimes be justified -- the largest percentage in decades.
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Washington State
Axios

Liz Cheney: Trump "is at war with the rule of law"

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Sunday said that former President Trump's actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot last year show that "he is at war with the rule of law." Why it matters: Cheney's remarks on CBS' "Face the Nation" come days ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riot, and as the former president has rebuffed efforts by the House panel investigating the insurrection to seek documents and information.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Liz Cheney
Star-Tribune

A look back: Rep. Liz Cheney's biggest year yet

Liz Cheney was always well known in Wyoming, partially because of her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, but also because she has served as the state’s lone representative since 2017. But her prominence rose dramatically this year after she made it her mission to fight back against former...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Party#Democracy#Republicans#Democrats#House#Capitol#Americans
Denton Record-Chronicle

Hannity and Ingraham were right on Jan. 6. Liz Cheney is right today.

Fox News stars Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade were right to try using what influence they had to stop the Jan. 6 incursion into the U.S. Capitol. And despite conservative complaints, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming was right to publicize their efforts. Serving as vice chairwoman of...
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Liz Cheney: Not the Republican hero that we needed in 2021

From the moment that Donald Trump first ran for president in 2015, there's been a longing — from not just the mainstream media, but from large numbers of Democrats — for Republican heroes who will stand up to him. The tiny percentage of almost entirely elite Republicans who objected to Trump became known as "never-Trumpers" and were exalted in #Resistance circles as patriots and heroes, even though their actual power over the GOP was non-existent. They existed more to prop up this illusion that the Republican Party was once an upstanding party, and that it's only after the advent of Trump that the GOP lost its way.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Distinguished pol of the week: What Democrats can learn from Liz Cheney

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has pulled off a pro-democracy messaging triumph, more effective than anything the White House or other Democrats have accomplished to date. During a House select committee hearing about the Jan. 6 insurrection, and again on the House floor, she provided vivid evidence of the plot to overthrow our democracy — breaking through the media lethargy and GOP noise. How did she do it?
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Houston Chronicle

House Democrats brace for the post-Pelosi era

WASHINGTON - House Democrats are bracing for a turnover in leadership next year that would amount to a seismic event for the party - one that could empower a new, diverse generation of members while also exacerbating tensions over the direction of the caucus and the policies it should pursue.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Rand Paul mocked for saying Democrats stealing elections using completely legal methods

Kentucky senator Rand Paul was mocked on social media after he accused Democrats of “stealing elections” legally by convincing potential voters to support them.Sharing an article from The American Conservative on how “Mark Zuckerberg’s millions and the Centre for Technology and Civic Life turned Wisconsin blue in 2020,” Mr Paul wrote: “How to steal an election.”He then cited a paragraph from the report that suggested that Democrats planned to seed “an area heavy with potential Democratic votes with as many absentee ballots as possible, targeting and convincing potential voters to complete them in a legally valid way, and then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. Congresswoman Liz Cheney is the Margaret Chase Smith of our time

The latest skirmish in the war between Donald Trump and Liz Cheney began Oct. 10, when Fox News host Chris Wallace asked Trump acolyte, House Minority Whip Steve Scalice (R-La.), whether President Biden had legitimately won the 2020 election. Scalice was not about to fall into the trap of answering a direct yes or no […] The post U.S. Congresswoman Liz Cheney is the Margaret Chase Smith of our time appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy