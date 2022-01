It is sad that some profound words spoken by past leaders seem to disappear over time when they should be at the forefront today. President John F. Kennedy's famous phrase "Ask not what the country can do for you, but, what can you do for the country," should be the headline of every newspaper covering the pandemic. The "me, me, me" anti-vaxxers may take this to heart, but I doubt many read the papers. Rather they continue to believe all the misinformation posted on social media, which should all be shut down. They are a major cause for the chaos in the country today.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 HOURS AGO