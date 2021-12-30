ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Nashville Black-Owned Hospice Helping Black Families Say Goodbye With Love & Care

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TU6UL_0dZUdNDh00

In a year that’s been plagued with death for multiple reasons, ranging from disease and police brutality to unfortunately violence within our own communities, many Black people have spent more time than intended in 2021 burying our loved ones. That becomes even more evident when considering our elders as they approach natural death.

However, the good people who run Heart and Soul Hospice out of Nashville have made it their mission to make the transition exceptionally meaningful for its clientele of grieving African American families.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

As reported by NPR , the Black-owned hospice care company is 100% open to serving all but has put a special emphasis on African American clients due to a major underserving noticed in the community. It was noted that out of the city’s Black population, which makes up 27% in Nashville, only 19% of hospice patients are in fact Black. Regulators granted the permission to Heart and Soul Hospice based on these facts, with hopes their initiative to educate an underserved group will be fulfilled.

See the stats below for a look at the imbalance in how we handle end-of-life care in comparison to our white counterparts, via NPR :

“National data shows Black Medicare patients and their families are not making the move to comfort care as often as white patients are. Roughly 41% of Black Medicare beneficiaries who died in 2019 were enrolled in hospice, compared with white patients for whom the figure is 54%, according to data compiled annually by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

While there’s no concrete reason as to why there’s been such a divide in the view on hospice care between white and Black families, many note it may be due to spiritual beliefs or a longstanding mistrust in the medical system triggered by years of discrimination in the past. Even though Heart and Soul Hospice currently serves those in Tennessee, company investor André Lee says many other states can follow suit by simply hiring more Black nurses. “A lot of hospices don’t employ enough Black people,” Lee told NPR, also adding, “We all feel comfortable when you see someone over there that looks like you.”

Thankfully, Lee and a team of other investors in Heart and Soul have plans to recreate the experience in other states in the near future.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
parkview.com

A team approach to hospice care

This post was written by Kayla Reish, RN, MSN, hospice clinical supervisor, Parkview Home Health & Hospice. A hospice team enters a person’s life during some of the most challenging and precious days they will ever experience. With a focus on comfort and quality of life, Parkview Hospice provides care to terminally ill individuals and their families during their final days, weeks or months. You may not realize it, but hospice care can happen in a hospital, a nursing facility, or in the comfort of a patient or family’s home. Each setting has its benefits and challenges. And, like the beginning of life, the end of life often brings many sleepless nights and unpredictable days. Fortunately, the hospice team is prepared to deal with these ups and downs. Each team member is an expert in their field and a specialist in end-of-life care. To fully understand the intricacies of this invaluable team and its members, let’s take a closer look at who they are and what they do.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Obese State in America

Obesity has become an epidemic in America. The new Obesity Prevalence Map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 35% or more of the adults in 16 states suffered from obesity. Most of these were in the South or Midwest. In some states, the figure was closer to 40%. Obesity has […]
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Hospices#Palliative Care#Police Brutality#African American#Instagram Twitter#Npr#Heart And Soul Hospice#Black Medicare
Daily Beast

Black-Owned Fashion Businesses Fight to Survive the Pandemic

COVID-19 decimated many independent and small businesses, particularly in the areas of restaurants, tourism, hospitality, fashion, and retail. Months of lockdowns and COVID-19 restrictions saw small and independent businesses strapped for cash, with many being forced to close or unable to pay their rent for months without any revenue. While...
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

2022 Brings A New Pandemic? What Is Flurona?

When we thought that things could not get any worse, well it seems that 2022 brings a surprise. Are we talking g about a new pandemic? Check out the latest reports in order to find out. What is Flurona?. More publications are addressing a new nightmare that will be keeping...
WORLD
New Pittsburgh Courier

Under The Tree: Seven Black-owned businesses offering dope gifts

It may be hard to believe, but the year of 2020 is finally coming to an end. With the New Year around the corner, shoppers across the map are scrambling to online stores and pop-up shops to find unique and thoughtful gifts for the holiday season. Not to mention, many shoppers also have to pick out the perfect present for those fast-approaching December birthdays as well. Luckily, we’re here to help. While the holiday season kicks into full-swing, we’ve put together a quick list of Black-owned businesses offering stylish, unique gifts for your friends and family. Not to mention, you may also want to grab a little something for your help.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
erienewsnow.com

Family and Friends Say Final Goodbye to Joshua Ortiz

Joshua Ortiz, the ten year old who was hit and killed by an EMTA bus on December 21, was laid to rest on Tuesday. The funeral was was at Second Baptist Church, located just a few blocks from where Ortiz was killed at East 26th Street and East Avenue. The...
ERIE, PA
greenepublishing.com

The Krell family says goodbye to Madison County

Gabe Krell, pastor of First Baptist Church of Madison, Fla., resigned from his position as head pastor in Oct. 2021 after a nearly 10-year long ministry. The Krell family moved to Madison to begin their ministry at First Baptist Church in 2012. Krell, his wife Andrea, and their two children Katie and Carter, became part of the community and not only ministered and served at First Baptist Church of Madison, but served and were active in the community as well. Gabe says, “I'm so grateful for our 10 years in Madison, and for the people who came alongside us and helped us raise our children here.” Gabe lived his teenage years with his grandparents in Mississippi, and has always had a special place in his heart for his grandfather. So this past spring, when Gabe's grandmother passed away, it prompted him and his family to consider moving closer to Krell's grandfather. God opened doors and opened their hearts to this idea and paved a way, making it possible to move closer to Gabe's grandfather and sister, enabling them to minister to their family while continuing their ministry in church leadership. Gabe is now the new pastor at Good Hope Baptist Church in Purvis, Miss. His wife and children completed their last semester of work and school in Madison County, and now the Krells say goodbye to the place that has been home for them for the last 10 years. Best wishes to the Krell family and their new ministry in Mississippi. Thank you for serving First Baptist Church and our community these last 10 years.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

2K+
Followers
709
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy