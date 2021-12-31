ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas will see snow and ice: What you need to know to stay safe on the roads

By Sam Montero
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Winter weather will ring in the new year. KSN spoke with two experts who say that anyone driving Friday night should use extreme caution.

Matt Bert from AAA Kansas said they usually see a spike in accidents during this year’s first winter storm, even more so now that it will be coupled with New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“Friday night is going to be is going to be our big test because people are going to be out celebrating. And things like that. So that’s going to be where you’re going to really have to pay attention,” said Bert.

Ice and snow: Watch how Wichita is preparing for New Year winter storm

Bert wants drivers to be responsible.

“Don’t drive drunk, don’t drive impaired. That’s something that’s big, especially around this time we have those issues as well just because people think they can and they obviously can’t, you know get that over get the taxi, whatever it is to get you home safely and back to your family,” he added.

Russell Yost from Yost driving school said when in doubt, play it safe and go back to the basics.

“The biggest thing that we suggest is maintaining proper distance behind the vehicles in front of you,” commented Yost. He suggests five to six seconds between you and the car in front of you.

Winter storm targets Kansas in time for New Year

Yost teaches his students to be aware of their surroundings. He said this is key during inclement weather.

“Always be defensive when you’re driving, especially in the snow. Because you know the vehicle next to you or in front of you can go out of control and, you know, something that the other driver might not even be able to prevent,” concluded Yost.

Other tips from Yost include giving yourself extra time to reach your destination and having at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle. That way, if you get stranded, you can stay keep warm.

Comments

AntiFederalist
2d ago

Even without the alcohol, many drivers of today have not developed the skills to drive in snow & ice. These people will over-compensate & create a worse situation. First rule: DO NOT use the brakes. Find an out (which is difficult for many even in the best conditions). Start slowing down much further from Stops, let the motor slow the car. If needed, down shift, even in an automatic. ALWAYS drive much slower than usual; up to 20 mph slower or more. Remember, in a slide, turn the wheel in the direction you need to go. Same principle used in the "Cars" movie. ALWAYS start your travel early. Distance determines how much earlier. Ex. If travelling 90 miles, start an hour to 1 1/2 hrs early. I have driven in snow & ice since my 20s, I am now in my 60s, & have avoided many mishaps using these skills. And, if you do not know how to operate a vehicle in adverse conditions, STAY OFF THE ROADS!!

Reply(1)
2
Kansas Sports
