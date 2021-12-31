ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Will these Social Security changes impact you in 2022?

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago

There are some major changes heading toward Americans who collect Social Security benefits in 2022.

For one, many will see a different amount they’re used to in their payments each month.

Thanks to the COLA increase of 5.9%, both Social Security and SSI recipients will be allotted bigger monthly payments.

The increase was so high this year due to the rapid rate of inflation.

By increasing the payment for those on a fixed income, they can regain their purchasing power in the economy.

Over 64 million Americans currently use Social Security benefits and over 8 million collect SSI benefits.

There are two increases happening that will impact people

There is a higher wage cap going into effect in 2022 for taxes

This means that a the amount a person has to pay Social Security taxes on is going up.

In 2021, Americans paid Social Security tax on the first $142,800 they earned.

In 2022 that amount will be $147,000.

This means in 2022 $4,200 more dollars will be taxed in wages.

Working credit amounts for benefits have been increased

A credit in 2021 was worth $1,470.

In 2022 it will be $1,510 per credit.

You can earn 4 credits per year.

In order to retire you need to have 40 credits total.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lh5I6_0dZUc21A00

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Inflation#Americans#Cola#Ssi#Fingerlakes1 Com App
FingerLakes1.com

$1,400 will checks go to some Americans in 2022

Some Americans can expect a $1,400 fourth stimulus check when 2022 rolls around. In order to get this payment, some criteria needs to be met first. Those getting the payments are people who gained a new dependent in 2021 or new parents. About the stimulus checks in 2022. Recovery rebate...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Child tax credit: Families may see 3 stimulus checks

Congress is working on passing the Build Back Better bill in 2022. It could result in multiple child tax credit payments. The last payment went out Dec. 15, 2021. There’s still hope for the expanded payments to be extended if the bill passes under the Biden administration. 2021 payments.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Republic Monitor

Stimulus Check 2022 Update : Are You Eligible to Receive the 2022 Stimulus Payment?

Here is the way to get the $1,400 stimulus check payment in the United States next year. The child and dependent care tax credit is a credit for a proportion of job-related costs incurred for the care of qualified individuals to enable the taxpayer to work or seek employment. The stimulus payment to help families in the payment of eligible children’s and other dependents’ care (qualifying persons).
WALNUT GROVE, MO
q13fox.com

Social Security cost-of-living boost begins: What to know

Social Security recipients are set to see the highest cost-of-living increase in 40 years in 2022, a welcome boost for those depending on the fixed payments and feeling the squeeze after months of surging inflation during 2021. The 5.9% increase is higher than has been seen in several years, as...
BUSINESS
chronicle99.com

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $4,194 Soon: Are You Eligible?

Social Security is the primary source of income for retirees across the US. The Social Security benefits ensure financial security for retired individuals. Millions of individuals receive Social Security each month based on their eligibility. The beneficiaries can receive $4,194 each month; this is the maximum amount for a retired...
PERSONAL FINANCE
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

62K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy