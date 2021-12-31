Will these Social Security changes impact you in 2022?

There are some major changes heading toward Americans who collect Social Security benefits in 2022.

For one, many will see a different amount they’re used to in their payments each month.

Thanks to the COLA increase of 5.9%, both Social Security and SSI recipients will be allotted bigger monthly payments.

The increase was so high this year due to the rapid rate of inflation.

By increasing the payment for those on a fixed income, they can regain their purchasing power in the economy.

Over 64 million Americans currently use Social Security benefits and over 8 million collect SSI benefits.

There are two increases happening that will impact people

There is a higher wage cap going into effect in 2022 for taxes

This means that a the amount a person has to pay Social Security taxes on is going up.

In 2021, Americans paid Social Security tax on the first $142,800 they earned.

In 2022 that amount will be $147,000.

This means in 2022 $4,200 more dollars will be taxed in wages.

Working credit amounts for benefits have been increased

A credit in 2021 was worth $1,470.

In 2022 it will be $1,510 per credit.

You can earn 4 credits per year.

In order to retire you need to have 40 credits total.

