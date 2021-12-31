ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

City opens new testing site in Northwest Baltimore

By Harrington Gardiner
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
The city debuted their new testing site today as well.

It's on West Northern Parkway at the former "City public safety training facility." They'll be open Sunday through Thursday from 12:30 to 5:30. This site will also use PCR tests meaning results could take up to 3 days. One of the site organizers says unlike take home tests they have plenty of PCR supplies to go around.

"We know that we have the capacity to do it. We don't have a shortage of testing supplies so it was just kind of getting staff. We pooled all of our resources to get as much staff as possible here, and we're just ready to help out the city and get as many tests in and get people their results as soon as possible."

Now you can register for a COVID test here. In fact this new city site prefers if you register, as it makes the process faster.

CBS Baltimore

Short Staffed By Covid Infections, Baltimore DPW Announces Trash Pickup Changes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Department of Public Works on Thursday announced it is short-staffed because of a surge in COVID-19 infections, and as a result, it is adjusting waste pickup and drop off in the coming days. The DPW announced the following changes to trash pickup: All recycling routes scheduled for pick-up Thursday should be held until next week’s regularly scheduled pick-up day. Residents should bring their carts or cans back onto their property until then. Trash collection scheduled for today, Thursday, December 30, 2021, in the Waltherson community will be collected Friday DPW will pick up collection routes delayed from Tuesday, December...
BALTIMORE, MD
