NFL

Tough Path to Playoffs for Vikings Worsens Without Thielen

By Pete Hanson
 3 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have had one of those nail-biter seasons. There’s not much left to chew...

FanSided

Was Kirk Cousins benched? Vikings fans furious at QB

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was not benched. Instead, his vaccination status came back to haunt him. Yes, vaccinated individuals can still get COVID-19, but the likelihood of being infected is far greater when said person opts out of that defense system. Cousins has opted not to get vaccinated, which while his choice, also gives Vikings fans the right to be angry with him for missing a relatively large moment in their season.
NFL
FanSided

Did Kirk Cousins just save Mike Zimmer’s job with the Vikings?

Will the unavailability of Kirk Cousins vs. the Green Bay Packers benefit the chances of Mike Zimmer sticking around with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022?. On the final day of 2021, the Minnesota Vikings and head coach Mike Zimmer were handed the news that the team would be without Kirk Cousins for this weekend’s NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers thanks to the quarterback testing positive for COVID-19.
NFL
PackerCentral

Packers-Vikings Will Be One of Coldest in Lambeau History

GREEN BAY, Wis. – When the Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, it will be one of the coldest games in Lambeau Field history. At kickoff, according to the National Weather Service, it will be 6 degrees with a wind chill of minus-4. By game’s end, it could be 0 with a wind chill of minus-12. According to Luke Sampe of Green Bay TV station WFRV, it will be 6 with a wind chill of minus-10 at kickoff.
NFL
Bring Me The News

Mike Zimmer's snarky press conference is a fitting end to Vikings season

Mike Zimmer couldn’t have gone down any other way than in a toothless loss to his team’s archrival on a night that ended with a graceless three-minute press conference. The Minnesota Vikings lost 37-10 to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, which acted as the final graveyard for their playoff hopes. Before the game, the NBC broadcast gave the Vikings a 7% chance of making the postseason following wins on Sunday by San Francisco, Philadelphia and New Orleans. That officially sunk to 0% when the clock on Sunday night’s game struck 0:00 but probably was around zero much earlier in the night than that.
NFL
NBC Sports

The Vikings are in a tough spot with Kirk Cousins

As the Vikings move toward the conclusion of Kirk Cousins‘s fourth year with the team, they have a problem. The quarterback who has delivered one playoff appearance during his time in Minnesota, and whose untimely COVID positive has delivered the de facto final nail on the prospects of another one, has one year left on his contract. He has a cap number of $45 million, along with a fully-guaranteed salary in 2022 of $35 million.
NFL
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

