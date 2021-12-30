Letter to the Observer: Keep redistricting process open, engaging

Louisiana State Representative District 55 Bryan Fontenot recently explained the redistricting process which will be going into session in February 2022. Fontenot explained that redistricting happens every ten years. The process should have happened last year, but because of Census numbers not being available due to COVID, they will be going into a special session at the beginning of February. He explained the responsibilities of the legislative bodies are to redistrict or fix the districts for House Members, Senate Districts, Supreme Court Justices, BESE, and the United States Congress. “It’s going to be the largest fight in the last seven to eight years in Louisiana to figure out where these lines should fall,” he said. He noted that Terrebonne and Lafourche have seen significant changes in redistricting. He said twelve to fourteen years ago they had a Bayou Region Congressional District that represented the area in Washington D.C. He explained that ten years ago, that district was split, which Congressman Graves and Congressman Scalise now represent. “It’s going to be a lot of test of will and going in to challenge legislators to get this correct,” he stated.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO