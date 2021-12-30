ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the Observer: Keep redistricting process open, engaging

Cover picture for the articleTransparency is at the heart of everything we do at the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government (FOG). The New Mexico’s Legislature actions during the redistricting special session show they do not share this value. For months this summer, the legislature-mandated Redistricting Committee held public...

Gothamist.com

New York’s Independent Redistricting Process Reaches Gridlock

An independent, bipartisan panel whose sole job was to reach consensus on new lines for New York’s congressional and state legislative districts has failed to come to an agreement. The New York State Independent Redistricting Commission met virtually Monday, ostensibly to approve a set of newly-drawn maps that would...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kjzz.org

The yearlong AZ redistricting process is over. Here's how it happened.

Arizona is one of 21 states with some form of nonpartisan or bipartisan redistricting commission. The Independent Redistricting Commission began its process at the start of 2021 and submitted its final maps this week. The IRC held nearly 100 meetings over the course of this year. Commission Chair Erika Neuberg...
ARIZONA STATE
WHSV

Virginia NAACP submits maps as redistricting process continues

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As Virginia’s House, Senate and Congressional district lines are redrawn, one organization says more changes need to be made. The Virginia NAACP says more work needs to be done to ensure communities of color are given an equal vote. This comes as special masters appointed...
VIRGINIA STATE
montereycountyweekly.com

Insights from participating in the Monterey County redistricting process.

Keely Richter here. I’m a nerd, people fascinate me, democracy inspires me. All that said, as far as local government goes I’m kind of a long-time listener, first-time caller here. I am neither a stranger to public meetings nor an active participant. But when I saw ads in the Weekly in June requesting applications for an Advisory Redistricting Commission to help evaluate and draw the borders of the five Monterey County supervisorial districts, my nerd-dar went off and I filled out the 11-(!) page application.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
houmatimes.com

State Rep. Fontenot Explains the Redistricting Process and What it Means for Terrebonne & Lafourche

Louisiana State Representative District 55 Bryan Fontenot recently explained the redistricting process which will be going into session in February 2022. Fontenot explained that redistricting happens every ten years. The process should have happened last year, but because of Census numbers not being available due to COVID, they will be going into a special session at the beginning of February. He explained the responsibilities of the legislative bodies are to redistrict or fix the districts for House Members, Senate Districts, Supreme Court Justices, BESE, and the United States Congress. “It’s going to be the largest fight in the last seven to eight years in Louisiana to figure out where these lines should fall,” he said. He noted that Terrebonne and Lafourche have seen significant changes in redistricting. He said twelve to fourteen years ago they had a Bayou Region Congressional District that represented the area in Washington D.C. He explained that ten years ago, that district was split, which Congressman Graves and Congressman Scalise now represent. “It’s going to be a lot of test of will and going in to challenge legislators to get this correct,” he stated.
LOUISIANA STATE
Politics
NBC12

Goochland residents encouraged to weigh in on redistricting process

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Citizens of Goochland County are being encouraged to weigh in on the redistricting process after the county released its Proposed Redistricting Map on Dec. 17. The map proposes revisions to the boundaries of the county’s five election districts to ensure equal representation for county voters in...
GOOCHLAND, VA
arcamax.com

No permit, no problem: More states allow residents to carry a hidden gun

Six more states no longer require residents to hold a permit to carry a concealed firearm. Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, Tennessee, Texas and Utah this year enacted what gun rights advocates often refer to as “constitutional carry” measures. A legislative priority for groups such as the National Rifle Association, 21 states now have such measures in place. Many of these states still have restrictions on possessing firearms in certain government buildings.
POLITICS
WUSA9

These new laws take effect in the DMV on January 1

WASHINGTON — Several new laws go into effect in the new year in D.C., Maryland and Virginia beginning January 1, 2022. Here's a breakdown of what's changing. In accordance with the Fair Shot Minimum Wage Amendment of 2016, the living wage in the District of Columbia will increase to $15.50 on January 1, 2022. On July 1, 2022, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $16.10, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. The minimum wage for tipped workers will increase to $5.35 on July 1, 2022. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie DC’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index.
WASHINGTON, DC

