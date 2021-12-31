ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Reasons to Buy a Ford Maverick XL Base Model Instead of a Fully Loaded Lariat

By Tim Harding
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’ve been shopping around for a fuel-efficient compact pickup truck, surely the 2022 Ford Maverick is on the list of options. Nothing is easier than automatically jumping to the top trim, especially one as affordable as the Maverick. However, that might not be smart for this specific model. Here are...

Mr. Hand
2d ago

The media sure is pushing this little tuna can. Maybe I'll trade in the 2500HD Duramax.

