3 Reasons to Buy a Ford Maverick XL Base Model Instead of a Fully Loaded Lariat

Ask any self-respecting EV hater what they have against the implementation of the electric car, and one of the points is almost certain to be "EV batteries cost too much." The numbers don't lie, though, and batteries have been getting vastly more affordable. Since 2008, battery packs have decreased in price by 87%, meaning EVs are becoming more affordable while ICE cars are heading in the opposite direction. But the battery pack still remains one of the most expensive components of an EV. A Reddit user by the name of Terrh apparently received a quote for a Ford Mustang Mach-E battery to the tune of an exorbitant $42,624.22 (USD), or $54,685.80 Canadian. However, doing some digging to find prices directly from Ford, we found that the actual price from US dealerships was much less and that prices vary based on the battery specifications and the dealer they're ordered from. Still, the Ford Mustang Mach-E's batteries can cost you as much as Ford's new compact truck, the Maverick.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO