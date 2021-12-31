Winter Storm Warning issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 20:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EST for central and southeastern Georgia. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Toombs; Wheeler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Toombs, Telfair, southern Wheeler and southern Montgomery Counties through 815 PM EST At 741 PM EST, a strong thunderstorm was over Lumber City, or near Hazlehurst, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include McRae, Lumber City, Milan, Uvalda, Scotland, Santa Claus, Alston, Jacksonville, Towns, Ohoopee, Horse Creek Wma, New Branch, Spring Hill, McNatt Falls, South Thompson, English Eddy, China Hill, Cedar Crossing, Johnson Corner and Jordan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0