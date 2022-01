More changes are coming to the local county elections for Smith County Offices next year, with the addition of the school board elections to the Republican and Democratic primaries scheduled for May 3, 2021. Before the current calls for primaries, all candidates for county offices qualified and ran as an independent candidate. Many have questioned the benefit and necessity of having primaries for local offices. The added primaries will cost the county additional money, and all elected officials have a responsibility to fulfill their duties to all residents regardless of political affiliation.

SMITH COUNTY, TN ・ 10 DAYS AGO