Andre Johnson, DeMarcus Ware, 13 others named Hall of Fame finalists

By Adam Stites
 3 days ago
The Pro Football Hall of Fame narrowed its list of modern-era finalists to 15 names, include first-ballot finalists — Andre Johnson, DeMarcus Ware and Devin Hester, it announced Thursday.

In January, the Hall of Fame Selection Committee will convene to elect up to five of the finalists, who have to receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent for election. The full list of finalists is as follows:

  • Jared Allen, DE (Chiefs, Vikings, Bears, Panthers)
  • William Anderson, OT (Bengals, Ravens)
  • Ronde Barber, DB (Buccaneers)
  • Tony Boselli, OT (Jaguars, Texans)
  • LeRoy Butler, S (Packers)
  • Devin Hester, WR/RS (Bears, Falcons, Ravens)
  • Torry Holt, WR (Rams, Jaguars)
  • Andre Johnson, WR (Texans, Colts, Titans)
  • Sam Mills, LB (Saints, Panthers)
  • Richard Seymour, DT/DE (Patriots, Raiders)
  • Zach Thomas, LB (Dolphins, Cowboys)
  • DeMarcus Ware, LB/DE (Cowboys, Broncos)
  • Reggie Wayne, WR (Colts)
  • Patrick Willis, LB (49ers)
  • Bryant Young, DT/DE (49ers)

In addition to the 15 modern-era finalists, three more candidates — Dick Vermeil, Art McNally and Cliff Branch — are eligible for induction in the coach, contributor and senior categories, respectively. They will also be subject to a vote from the induction committee in January.

In November, the Hall of Fame narrowed its list of modern-era candidates to 26 semifinalists. The 11 who didn't make the cut to become finalists includes receivers Steve Smith, Steve Tasker and Hines Ward.

