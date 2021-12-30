Final Fantasy Origin Locks Missions Behind Deluxe Pre-Order

The early-access shooter isn't even on sale as part of the Winter promotion. Steam’s yearly Winter Sale is well underway, and gamers are busy splurging. Wishlists are getting shorter and shorter, wallets are getting lighter and lighter, and Valve’s game marketplace has kept track of the week’s biggest sellers. With many titles discounted up to 90%, it would make sense that one of these heavily marked-down games would hold the top spot. In fact, the winner for the past seven days is a Ready or Not, an early-access technical shooter that isn’t even seeing a discount. Despite having to pay full price, buyers haven’t been hesitating to take part in what may be the next big thing. After all, Valheim was also available in early access, and despite being unfinished, it went on to become one of 2021’s biggest games.

