Utah County, UT

Utah sees huge increase in DUIs in 2021

By Ryan Bittan
 3 days ago

( ABC4 ) – The Utah County Sherriff’s office has reported a substantial increase in DUI arrests in Utah over the last year.

Deputies arrested 343 people for DUI in 2020, compared to 523 in 2021.

The UCSO plans to be out in full force for the new year. In fact, from Dec. 15 to Jan. 1, over 145 extra DUI shifts are being worked by 22 different Utah law enforcement agencies statewide.

Utah Highway Patrol will also be hosting a DUI blitz on New Year’s Eve, having teamed up with the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition and 11 western states to target impaired drivers.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, call 911.

Here are some signs of drunk driving to watch out for:

  • Drifting during a turn or curve
  • Inattentiveness to surroundings
  • Swerving or weaving across lanes
  • Stopping too far, too short, too jerky, and having a slow response at traffic signals
  • Driving without headlights on at night
  • Varying speed or driving too slow (approximately 10+ mph under the speed limit)

Utah’s legal limit for Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) is .05%, .03% less than most states.

Lastly, you can be convicted of a DUI at any BAC if there is evidence of driving impairment, so be safe, and plan ahead if you’re going to drink.

