Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What a change we have seen over the last 24 hours as temperatures have plummeted into the middle and upper 30′s since midnight and couple that with strong northerly winds it has made it feel even cooler. Tonight our attention will turn to a freeze potential for much of Southwest Louisiana and even the potential a hard freeze for areas to the north of I-10. We’ll slowly moderate things as we head into the middle of the week, but for now you’ll need to grab the heavier coats for the next few mornings.

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO