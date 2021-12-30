Kanye West Surprises Model J Mulan at Her Birthday Party

Kanye West splits from model Vinetria as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson go bi-coastal. As Kim Kardashian West's romance with Pete Davidson continues heating up, her ex, Kanye West, has reportedly called it quits with model Vinetria. According to Page Six, Ye, 44, had been "hooking up" with the 22-year-old beauty "for a few months" after previously dating model Irina Shayk following his split from Kim. It's unclear when the casual relationship began, but Vinetria was photographed at a basketball game at the rapper's new school, Donda Academy, as recently as last month. Since then, Ye's issued a number of public pleas for Kim to come back to him, both on social media and in concert. Kim, who shares four kids with the rapper-designer, recently asked a judge to declare her legally single after filing for divorce in February. In the meantime, she's been getting ever closer to Pete, joining the "Saturday Night Live" star on New York City's Staten Island over the weekend before TMZ spotted the two sharing breakfast in Los Angeles together on Dec. 21 at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO