Kanye West Surprises Model J Mulan at Her Birthday Party

WUSA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West made model J Mulan's birthday a lot sweeter with a surprise appearance. An onlooker tells ET that the 44-year-old rapper showed up for the birthday bash at James Harden's Thirteen restaurant in Houston, Texas, "at around midnight" on Wednesday. "Kanye arrived with Justin Laboy and J Mulan...

www.wusa9.com

Related
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Gifts Offset $2M For His 30th Birthday As Kanye West & Quavo Watch On

Los Angeles, CA – Cardi B and Offset are a couple that don’t hold back when it comes to birthday presents. In October, the Migos rapper gifted his wife-of-four-years a mansion in her family’s native Dominican Republic for her 29th birthday. Returning the favor, Cardi blessed Offset with a sizeable gift (literally) this week as he celebrated year 30.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Kanye West and J. Prince Link Up With Shyne in Belize

Kanye West appears to be on the move, and this time it’s a trip to Belize to connect with J Prince and Shyne. Both Prince and Shyne shared photos and video of the trip. “I’m ending 2021 with a bang on Prince Island. We’re In the water strategizing our future moves for 2022. We Love Belize,” Prince captioned an Instagram photo.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Kanye West Buys House Across The Street From Kim Kardashian, Her Family Allegedly Has Thoughts

Kanye West has been outspoken about wanting to win back estranged wife Kim Kardashian, especially after she went public with her purported relationship with Pete Davidson and despite the fact that she filed paperwork to move ahead with the divorce. His latest decision — purchasing a home across the street from Kardashian — caused the world to raise a collective eyebrow at the eccentric rapper, and it looks like we weren’t alone. The Kardashian family apparently had some thoughts about West’s big purchase.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Kanye West drops model as Pete Davidson joins Kim Kardashian in L.A., plus more celeb news

Kanye West splits from model Vinetria as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson go bi-coastal. As Kim Kardashian West's romance with Pete Davidson continues heating up, her ex, Kanye West, has reportedly called it quits with model Vinetria. According to Page Six, Ye, 44, had been "hooking up" with the 22-year-old beauty "for a few months" after previously dating model Irina Shayk following his split from Kim. It's unclear when the casual relationship began, but Vinetria was photographed at a basketball game at the rapper's new school, Donda Academy, as recently as last month. Since then, Ye's issued a number of public pleas for Kim to come back to him, both on social media and in concert. Kim, who shares four kids with the rapper-designer, recently asked a judge to declare her legally single after filing for divorce in February. In the meantime, she's been getting ever closer to Pete, joining the "Saturday Night Live" star on New York City's Staten Island over the weekend before TMZ spotted the two sharing breakfast in Los Angeles together on Dec. 21 at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

What is Yasmine Lopez's age? Kanye West, 44, seen partying with model

Kanye West, 44, was seen partying with Instagram model Yasmine Lopez. Yeezy fans are eager to discover what age Lopez is after being spotted with Mr West. The father-of-four was out celebrating J Mulan’s birthday with Lopez on the evening of 28th December in Houston, Texas. Surrounded by people half his age, many fans are keen to discover how old influencer Yasmine Lopez is.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Blesses Offset With Unreleased Yeezys For His Birthday

Offset celebrated his thirtieth birthday last week and on Tuesday night (December 21), he held a special party for some of his closest friends at the club. Making it rain with over $100,000 in singles and receiving an oversized check from his wife Cardi B worth $2,000,000, the Migos rapper was spoiled for his big day.
CELEBRITIES
Digital Courier

Kim Kardashian West 'surprised' Kanye West's comments

Kim Kardashian West has been "surprised" by Kanye West's remarks about wanting her back. The 41-year-old star filed for a divorce earlier this year and has been caught off guard by Kanye's comments. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Kanye West & Model Vinetria Reportedly Call It Quits

Kanye West may be a single man again, according to reports. The music mogul, who split from wife Kim Kardashian earlier this year after she filed for divorce, is reportedly no longer dating model Vinetria. According to Page Six, the DONDA rapper and the model recently called it quits after months of "hooking up". Fans have also noticed that although Vinetria is still following Kanye on Instagram, he's no longer following her.
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

Why Kanye West Bought a House on Same Street as Ex Kim Kardashian

Despite his split from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West plans to stay as close as possible to his ex and their four children. ET learned earlier this week that the 44-year-old rapper purchased a $4.5 million home on the same street as his estranged wife. "Kanye really wanted to buy a...
CELEBRITIES

