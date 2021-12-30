ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ford Mustang Mach-E to be tested by U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security

By Joey Klender
teslarati.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ford Mustang Mach-E might get its newest role as a government vehicle, as the United States Department of Homeland (DHS) security will test the all-electric crossover from the American automaker, as a part of an executive order from President Joe Biden. The Mustang Mach-E has been one of...

www.teslarati.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Angry Ford Mustang Mach-E Buyers Receive More Troubling News

The stop-sale order issued by Ford a few days ago for certain examples of the Maverick and Mustang Mach-E is both frustrating and necessary. CarBuzz confirmed with Ford there's a defect on some rear seat belt anchorages which could lead to possible injuries. None have happened so far. That's the good news. But there's also an unintended consequence for Mustang Mach-E buyers whose undelivered vehicles have this defect.
CARS
motor1.com

Errors in Mustang Mach 1 brochure costs Ford millions in Australia

For the vast majority of its life, the Ford Mustang was a vehicle relegated to North America. That changed with the current-generation model, but you'll often find variations in features and equipment in different markets. Apparently, some key differences weren't clearly communicated to Mustang Mach 1 buyers in Australia, and that oversight has left Ford footing a hefty bill.
CARS
insideevs.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E At GM Proving Grounds For Benchmarking

We just discovered an exclusive story published by GM Authority. The publication spotted the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover at General Motors' Proving Grounds in Milford, Michigan. Benchmarking is a common practice in the automotive industry, so this is to be expected, though it's always interesting to see which cars an automaker is using for comparison.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

SpaceX Astronaut Buys Ford Mustang Mach-E Instead Of A Tesla

Dr. Sian "Leo" Proctor is a SpaceX astronaut who's already made history. She was a member of the Inspiration4 crew, the first private mission into the final frontier. SpaceX, of course, is the rocket and spaceship company founded by Elon Musk, who's also a founder and CEO of Tesla. So you'd think Dr. Proctor would automatically choose to buy a Tesla as her first EV. Makes sense, right? It does, but it wasn't the right EV for her. Instead, she opted for a Ford Mustang Mach-E.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
CarBuzz.com

New York Just Spent A Fortune On Ford Mustang Mach-E Cop Cars

The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) recently announced that it will be placing an order for 184 Ford Mustang Mach-Es. It seems New York decided against ordering a fleet of Tesla Model 3s, opting instead for the Ford. The Mach-E cop car was first spotted on the streets of Michigan earlier this year. It looks pretty cool with the police livery. This follows a global trend in police moving over to EVs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CarBuzz.com

Ford Confirms Upgrades And Starting Price For 2022 Mustang Mach-E

Earlier this year, we reported on the changes to the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E and the price increases that go along with it. We can now confirm the updates for the 2022 model year and the entry-level price of the updated range. The price increase is not as drastic as we thought, with the Mach-E range kicking off with an MSRP of $43,895. That's a $1,000 increase over the 2021 model.
BUYING CARS
teslarati.com

Ford implements stop sale order on Mustang Mach-E over seatbelt issues

Customers waiting to take delivery of their Ford Mustang Mach-E are best advised to exercise some patience, as the veteran automaker has issued a stop sale order for the all-electric crossover over potential issues with the vehicle’s rear seatbelts. The recall covers 2021-2022 Mustang Mach-Es built between October 5 to November 18, 2021.
CARS
thelascopress.com

The Ford Mustang Mach-E and Shelby GT500 are Making News

Accolades keep rolling in regarding the new Ford Mustang Mach-E. The all-electric version of the iconic sports car is turning heads and selling fast. The Mach-E is expanding its brand awareness as more people recognize is incredible driveability and economy. New Mach-E Options Available in 2022. The 2022 Mustang Mach-E...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#U S Dept#Dhs#American#The Michigan State Police#The White House#Zev#Dcas#Tesla
fordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Will Not Get 2022 Usable Battery Increase

As Ford Authority reported last week, the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E is gaining some usable battery capacity over the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, which will, in turn, give the EV crossover more range. However, it was unclear if 2021 model year vehicles would receive the same update over-the-air or via another method, so Ford Authority reached out to Ford for some confirmation, and EV Product Communications Manager Hannah Ooms has confirmed to Ford Authority that the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E will not be receiving the same improvements in battery capacity or range as 2022 models.
CARS
SFGate

NYC Has a New Electric Taxi: The Ford Mustang Mach-E

Just like Tesla beat Ford to EV domination, Elon Musk’s electric car upstart also beat the legacy automaker to the taxi fleet of NYC when a Model 3 hit the streets a year ago. But as The Verge reports, the first Ford Mustang Mach-E was recently added to the yellow-liveried ranks, and it might just be the coolest taxi in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CarBuzz.com

Ford Fined For Misleading Mustang Mach 1 Brochure

Ford Australia got itself into something of a pickle last May when it got caught falsely advertising its Mustang Mach 1. The muscle car's brochure originally stated it came equipped with LED fog lights, Mustang Mach 1 floor mats, ambient lighting in the door pockets, rear parking sensors, and radar cruise control. The reality, however, is that none of these features are available Down Under. A high-performance Torsen limited-slip differential was also listed but the Australian market version receives the Mustang GT's mechanical limited-slip diff instead.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
White House
The Next Web

Need a cab, New Yorkers? Keep an eye out for Ford’s Mustang Mach-E

Next time you catch a cab in New York City, it might be an electric Mustang Mach-E. Yes, folks, Ford’s mass-market EV will dress in yellow and join the city’s iconic taxi ranks. What’s happening?. The Mustang will join the electric taxi fleet of EV startup Gravity,...
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Ford Bags Large Mustang Mach-E Order From NYC, With Tesla Also In The Fray

Ford Motor Co F has bagged an order for 184 Mustang Mach-E all-electric crossovers from New York City. What Happened: The NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services said on Wednesday the Mach-Es will be used for law enforcement and emergency response and is part of a $420 million electrification investment that it announced last week.
CARS
AutoGuide.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Review: Quicker, Yet Compromised

CAN fuel economy (Le/100KM): 2.7/3.1/2.9. Range: 260 miles (418 km) Starting Price (USD): $63,095 (non-PE, inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (USD): $73,530 (inc. dest.) Starting Price (CAD): $84,990 (PE, inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (CAD): $89,680 (inc. dest.) Heck, we liked it so much we crowned it our 2021 Electric Vehicle of...
CARS
teslarati.com

Ford completes first deliveries of Mustang Mach-E in China

Ford has successfully handed off the first units of the Mustang Mach-E to Chinese buyers, the company announced on December 26. “The award-winning Mustang Mach-E was officially delivered to first customers in China on Sunday, December 26,” Ford wrote in a press release earlier this week. “The locally-produced Mach-E is being sold via Ford BEV’s growing network of direct-to-customer stores located in major Chinese metropolitan markets. Currently, there are 25 such stores dedicated to the sale of Ford electric vehicles in China.”
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Ford Mustang Mach-E Electric Police Cars Cost NYC $11.4 Million

Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossovers are proving to be the vehicle of choice for New York City fleets. After recently becoming yellow taxis, NYC spent $11.4 million to make them into police cars. Like the previous Fox Body SSP from the 1980s, the Mustang name carries on in the NYC police force. The city paid a premium to get 184 total Mustang Mach-E GT electric crossovers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CarBuzz.com

Mustang Mach-E Batteries Cost As Much As A New Ford Maverick

Ask any self-respecting EV hater what they have against the implementation of the electric car, and one of the points is almost certain to be "EV batteries cost too much." The numbers don't lie, though, and batteries have been getting vastly more affordable. Since 2008, battery packs have decreased in price by 87%, meaning EVs are becoming more affordable while ICE cars are heading in the opposite direction. But the battery pack still remains one of the most expensive components of an EV. A Reddit user by the name of Terrh apparently received a quote for a Ford Mustang Mach-E battery to the tune of an exorbitant $42,624.22 (USD), or $54,685.80 Canadian. However, doing some digging to find prices directly from Ford, we found that the actual price from US dealerships was much less and that prices vary based on the battery specifications and the dealer they're ordered from. Still, the Ford Mustang Mach-E's batteries can cost you as much as Ford's new compact truck, the Maverick.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy