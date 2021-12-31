2021 highlights in Q-C sports

Jim Polzin grades the Wisconsin Badgers’ performance in their 20-13 victory/loss over/to the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday in Las Vega. C Braelon Allen was healthy once again and it showed, with the freshman rushing for 159 yards on 29 attempts. The offensive line held up well considering it was down starters Logan Bruss and Joe Tippmann. The receiving corps, which already was missing Danny Davis, took more hits when Kendric Pryor and Jake Ferguson departed with injuries during the game. That left a green receiving corps led by Chimere Dike, who stepped up with a huge catch to keep alive the final drive. Take away an interception that was the result of a poor decision and Graham Mertz had a solid day, finishing 11 of 15 for 137 yards with a score.

