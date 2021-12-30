Preschool Winter Books

Is a biweekly column written by librarians at the Burnham Memorial Library in Colchester. Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders, Adult Fiction — 2017. Saunders’ highly original novel takes place in a cemetery during a single evening in 1862. Abraham Lincoln’s 11 year-old son, Willie, has just died. Lincoln, overcome with grief, returns to his son’s crypt and cradles Willie’s body in his arms. The president is unaware of an entire community of ghosts who watch him mourn. The ghosts are all lingering in the “bardo,” a transitional stage between life and death. Trapped in their unresolved lifetime issues, they are in denial about their own deaths, referring to their corpses as “sick-forms” and their coffins as “sick-boxes.”

