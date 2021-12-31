DHHR Provides COVID-19 Response Update

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 26, 2021, there have been 3,331,763 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 183,354 total cases and 3,049 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old male from Marion County, a 50-year old male from Nicholas County, a 78-year old male from Raleigh County, a 92-year old female from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Cabell County, a 64-year old male from Upshur County, a 76-year old male from Marshall County, a 92-year old female from Berkeley County, a 50-year old male from Monroe County, a 68-year old male from Upshur County, an 81-year old female from Nicholas County, a 94-year old male from Marion County, and a 66-year old male from Pocahontas County.

“This is another solemn day for West Virginia as we experience more deaths,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our hearts go out to these families for their loss. Please take every precaution to slow the spread of this disease including vaccination.”

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,839), Berkeley (14,191), Boone (2,358), Braxton (1,175), Brooke (2,381), Cabell (10,142), Calhoun (450), Clay (641), Doddridge (693), Fayette (4,020), Gilmer (983), Grant (1,393), Greenbrier (3,199), Hampshire (2,098), Hancock (2,999), Hardy (1,703), Harrison (6,879), Jackson (2,488), Jefferson (5,207), Kanawha (17,231), Lewis (1,640), Lincoln (1,809), Logan (3,658), Marion (5,151), Marshall (3,978), Mason (2,385), McDowell (1,856), Mercer (5,824), Mineral (3,207), Mingo (3,082), Monongalia (10,050), Monroe (1,404), Morgan (1,418), Nicholas (2,177), Ohio (4,775), Pendleton (785), Pleasants (1,029), Pocahontas (775), Preston (3,161), Putnam (5,974), Raleigh (7,949), Randolph (3,384), Ritchie (831), Roane (790), Summers (950), Taylor (1,480), Tucker (632), Tyler (884), Upshur (2,492), Wayne (3,649), Webster (693), Wetzel (1,689), Wirt (505), Wood (8,825), Wyoming (2,393).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

