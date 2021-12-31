ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Gilbert Watch – Jets week

By Andy Malnoske
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Joe Gilbert and the Tampa Bay Bucs are riding high into the postseason.

Gilbert, the offensive line coach for the Buccaneers, has helped the team earn an (11-4) record thus far. Tampa Bay is sitting in first place in the NFC South and will travel to East Rutherford to play the New York Jets (4-11) Sunday at 1 pm on Fox.

Tampa Bay is the defending Super Bowl Champions and the second-best scoring team in the NFL. The Buccaneers average 29.5 points per game, second only to the Dallas Cowboys (30.5). With their recent win over the Panthers, Tampa Bay has clinched a playoff spot.

Stick with 18 Sports for our weekly Joe Gilbert Watch as Gilbert and the Buccaneers battle for another opportunity to be on top of the NFL once again.

