I’m not sure if anyone sat you down already to tell you, but the old 3G cellular network that you once loved—the one it’s possible you sent your very first sexts on—is shutting down. Most of us have moved on to newer devices that don’t rely on this network anymore, with one possible exception: your car. Many cars use the 3G network for a variety of features, and with the network going away—the industry calls it “sunsetting,” which is somehow creepier—those cars may find themselves unable to do things you once counted on them to do.

