Clackamas County, OR

La Salle's Mizael Harris named Class 5A boys soccer Player of the Year

By Miles Vance
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

See the best of the best in 2021 boys soccer from 11 Clackamas County high schools.

They stuck it in the back of the net.

They took it away from their opponents and they passed it beautifully.

And in response, they — Oregon's best high school boys soccer players — have been honored with all-state recognition for the 2021 fall season.

See the best players from Clackamas, Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Nelson, Oregon City, West Linn, La Salle, Milwaukie, Putnam, Wilsonville and Gladstone high schools who were honored this year, along with the players and coaches of the year for Class 6A, 5A and 4A.

CLASS 6A

Player of the Year: Nathaniel Deperro, Summit

Coach of the Year: Joe LoCascio, Summit

First team — Owen Caba, West Linn, senior.

Second team — Zac Levin, Lakeridge, junior; Reagan McDowell, Lakeridge, senior; Luke Tinsley, West Linn, senior; Trevor Wilson, Clackamas, senior.

CLASS 5A

Player of the Year: Mizael Harris, La Salle Prep

Coach of the Year: Jason Burke, Willamette

First team — Joseph Friedman, Wilsonville, senior; Johannes Gikas, La Salle Prep, senior, Mizael Harris, La Salle Prep, senior; Jeffrey Richter, La Salle Prep, senior; GK Parker English, La Salle Prep, senior.

Second team — Lucas Mallett, Putnam, junior; Aidan O'Brien, La Salle Prep, senior; Kevin Serrano-Maldonado, La Salle Prep, sophomore; Quentin Strange, La Salle Prep, junior.

CLASS 4A

Player of the Year: Mark Grimmer Jr., Philomath

Coach of the Year: David Ellis, Philomath

