ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Mark Drakeford gives hopeful new year message but warns of difficult weeks ahead

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QayAV_0dZURPfF00

There will be “better and brighter times ahead”, Mark Drakeford has said, despite warning that Wales faces a difficult few weeks ahead.

In his new year message, the First Minister reflected on the past 12 months and thanked frontline workers and NHS staff for helping keep the country safe.

He urged people to “pull together” and make getting a booster vaccine one of their resolutions for the beginning of 2022.

A great many of us will be making resolutions. If you haven’t done so already, please put having your booster vaccine at the top of the list

“Once again, our incredible frontline workers and NHS staff have gone far beyond the call of duty, working day in and day out to care for and protect us in our times of need. Thank you. Diolch o galon i chi gyd,” Mr Drakeford said.

“Our thoughts are now turning to the year ahead – a new year which will bring new possibilities with it for us all.

“At this time of year, a great many of us will be making resolutions. If you haven’t done so already, please put having your booster vaccine at the top of the list.

“As we look forward to 2022, we do so knowing the weeks ahead will be difficult. Omicron is here in Wales and is moving quickly through our communities.

“There will be better and brighter times ahead. Time to spend with friends and family – and time to make new memories. So please, let’s all pull together again as we head into the new year.”

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart also issued a new year message thanking those involved in the rollout of the vaccine programme, those who developed and produced it, health workers who have been administering the jab and members of the armed forces who have assisted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rgxer_0dZURPfF00
Simon Hart (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Archive)

He said: “The incredible effort to roll out the vaccine – and recently a booster – in 2021 has brought much greater safety to large numbers of the population and it undoubtedly means we are in a better place than 12 months ago.

“We still have a way to go, and I encourage anyone not yet vaccinated or boosted to get their jabs now.”

Mr Hart said the Government was committed to building back better and levelling up in Wales.

“It may be difficult to imagine at the moment but I am confident that in 2022 we will have much to be optimistic about,” he added.

“In Wales, every part of the country is now covered by a growth deal. These significant economic schemes represent huge opportunities to help rebalance the Welsh economy.

“The UK and Welsh governments are working hand in hand, alongside local authorities and business, to unleash the full potential of our different regions.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Passengers stranded overnight in New Mexico cable cars rescued

US search and rescue crews have used ropes and helicopters to rescue 21 people who were stranded overnight in two cable cars in New Mexico. Passengers in the cable cars were stuck high up in the Sandia Mountains overlooking Albuquerque. Robert Arguelles, a Bernalillo County Fire Department spokesperson, said that...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Kenyan paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey dies at 77

Paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey known for his fossil-finding and conservation work in his native Kenya has died at 77, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced. The cause of death was not announced. Leakey, the son of globally renowned anthropologists Louis and Mary Leakey, also held a number of public service leadership...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Covid: Mark Drakeford reflects on 'challenging year'

The First Minister has said he is looking to ahead 2022 with "trepidation" as well as "optimism". Mark Drakeford warned the early part of the new year will be "difficult" because of the Omicron variant. However, he added he had "genuine optimism" about the government's ability later in the year...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Drakeford
Telegraph

Prince of Wales warns of 'dire humanitarian situation' in his first New Year message

The Prince of Wales has issued a New Year plea for peace for persecuted people after being inspired by a Syrian refugee in Jordan who gave him a pot of honey. Prince Charles has not previously released a New Year message but is understood to have been particularly moved by his own recent travels, as well as the plight of those including Aung San Suu Kyi, the ousted and recently jailed leader of Myanmar, whom he has met on several occasions.
SOCIETY
The Independent

New self-isolation rules: How long do I need to quarantine for after a positive Covid test?

In the latest revisions to England’s rules for combatting the coronavirus, Boris Johnson’s government this week cut the self-isolation period required of those who have tested positive for the virus from 10 days to seven in the event that they subsequently test negative twice.That means that if an infected person can show a negative lateral flow result on day six and seven of quarantine, they are free to stop there rather than continue for the previously-mandatory three days.Those who do end their quarantine after seven days are still advised to avoid other people likely to be vulnerable, shun crowded...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England only tested positive AFTER being admitted for a different illness, official data shows amid mounting evidence Omicron is milder

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England were actually admitted for a different ailment, MailOnline's analysis of NHS data suggests - as a growing number of studies show Omicron is much milder than Delta. In the two weeks to December 21, hospitals in England recorded 563 new coronavirus inpatients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Uk#Nhs#Omicron#State
Daily Mail

Schools 'may be forced to close': Classrooms could return to remote learning next month amid rising Covid cases, unions warn

Unions have warned that whole schools could return to remote learning in January despite Boris Johnson vowing to keep them open. The Prime Minister has told Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi that he is ‘absolutely determined’ to have children back in class and that keeping schools open is the ‘number one priority’, it was reported yesterday.
EDUCATION
Reuters

First person dies from Omicron variant in United Kingdom

LONDON (Reuters) -At least one person has died in the United Kingdom after contracting the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, warning that the variant now accounted for 40% of infections in the British capital. Since the first Omicron cases were detected on Nov....
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Schools to open later than planned after Christmas

Schools will have two days at the start of the new term in January to plan for pupils' return and the possibility of moving to remote learning. It means pupils in some schools will return to class later than planned after the Christmas break. A letter from Education Minister Jeremy...
EDUCATION
Telegraph

What will happen if schools are forced to shut again

Last Wednesday, as Messrs Johnson, Vallance and Whitty addressed the nation wearing their doom-faces and calling yet again for “the slides”, Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary, was tweeting upbeat messages: “Measures [announced tonight] will… help keep children and young people in childcare, school, college and uni, with their friends and teachers.”
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Brexit forces British student to spend Christmas and New Year in Madrid

A British student is spending the festive season in Spain rather than with family – because Spanish red tape combined with Brexit means she cannot leave the country while her visa is processed.Lucy Taylor, 21, from East Sussex, is a Warwick University student on her year abroad. Until 2021 she would have been able to spend the academic year in Spain without formality.But since the Brexit transition phase ended a year ago, British students require visas to study in any of the 27 European Union nations.Ms Taylor applied for her visa for Spain in June – one of a mountain...
EUROPE
The Guardian

‘Almost unsaleable’: slump in school trips to UK blamed on Brexit

Post-Brexit changes to Britain’s immigration rules have triggered an unprecedented collapse in bookings for school trips from the continent, organisers say, with countries such as Ireland and the Netherlands now more popular than the UK. While the pandemic has depressed European school travel in general, the number of short-stay...
U.K.
The Independent

Calls mount to prioritise NHS staff for Covid tests as hospital numbers rise

Calls are mounting for the Government to ensure NHS staff are prioritised for Covid-19 tests as latest figures show a surge in the number of patients in hospital with the virus.Ministers have been told health workers should come first when trying to access rapid tests amid concerns over staff shortages linked to Covid-19.There were 11,898 Covid-19 patients in UK hospitals as of 8am on December 29, Government data shows, up 44% compared to the previous week, and the highest number since March 2.In addition, there has been a 34% week-on-week increase in Covid-19 UK hospital admissions – with 1,152 on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Prepare for the worst’, NHS bosses warn as Covid hospital admissions set to keep rising for 10 days

The number of Covid patients in hospitals is expected to keep rising for 10 days before admissions hit their peak, NHS bosses have warned as they told health leaders to prepare for the worst. With the latest data showing 2,082 hospital admissions on 28 December – the highest since February – and another record rise in infections on Thursday, NHS chiefs and clinicians are concerned the spread on wards could lead to mass outbreaks among patients and staff. Meanwhile, there are fears that new year celebrations on Friday night could also see a further spike in the number of...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Sausage wars and food rotting in the fields: 14 impacts of Brexit from this year

Britain left the EU at the end of January 2020, but it was only at the start of 2021 that things started to change.Up until that point the UK had been in a transition period – with all EU rules still applying. The UK has now been cut loose from Brussels for a whole year: here are some of the effects Brexit has had.Food rotting in the fieldsThe end of free movement has made it harder for seasonal agricultural labourers to visit the UK, so many have cut it out of their schedule. British residents have shown little interest in...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Brexit poll: One year on, voters believe leaving EU has harmed UK’s interests

One year to the day since the UK left the European Union’s economic structures, the people of Britain believe Brexit has done the country more harm than good, according to a new poll.The exclusive Savanta survey for The Independent reveals that, on issues ranging from the economy to red tape to Britain’s ability to control its borders, more voters believe Brexit has worsened the UK’s position than improved it.Almost six out of 10 (57 per cent) believe Boris Johnson lied to them about what Brexit would be like during the bitter referendum campaign of 2016.And by a clear margin, they said that the...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Javid and health boss warn of ‘last resort’ measures for public in Omicron fight

Restrictions on freedom “must be an absolute last resort”, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said, as a health boss warned that the prevalence of the Omicron coronavirus variant could prompt hospital managers to close wards to visitors.Mr Javid and NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor agreed that the record-breaking Omicron wave of infection will “test the limits of finite NHS capacity even more than a typical winter”, with reports suggesting a requirement to work from home in England could be in place for most of January.And Mr Taylor said some hospitals could be forced to exclude visitors as part of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy