ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Warning of no-show appointments as Government claims to hit booster goal

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3aCR_0dZURMGI00

Up to 40% of booked vaccine appointments are no-shows, health leaders have warned, as the Government said it has met its target of offering every adult a booster jab by the end of the year.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) announced on Friday that it had met the goal set by the Prime Minister to ensure all over-18s had the chance to get their vaccines by December 31.

It is understood this is based on the take-up of boosters and those eligible being contacted.

The NHS Confederation said it was “encouraging” to see people coming forward for their jabs, but it had heard reports that some vaccination clinics were only a third full as cases of the Omicron variant continued to rise rapidly.

Chief executive Matthew Taylor said some primary care leaders had told the organisation that people were not turning up to as many as 40% of their booked appointments.

“It is encouraging to see people still coming forward for their first and second doses, as well as the massive achievement on boosters,” he said.

“However, cases of Omicron are rising rapidly… Health leaders are worried about the level of illness and demand that their staff across the NHS could have to respond to in January and so, it is vital that everyone who is eligible takes up the offer of a jab or booster shot.

“Some primary care leaders are telling us their vaccination clinics are only a third full and that people are not turning up to as many as 40% of their booked appointments.

“While walk-ins continue to be on offer, they are calling on people to stick to their scheduled vaccine appointments and if they can’t for whatever reason that they cancel with notice as this will help manage pressures, particularly given the staffing crisis we are facing currently.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pT6kU_0dZURMGI00
Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he was “delighted” to confirm the booster target had been hit.

“I am incredibly proud of the work the NHS has done to accelerate the programme and offer my thanks to the frontline staff, volunteers, Armed Forces and British public who have made it possible for us to meet this commitment,” he said.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: “While eagle-eyed observers will note that the Prime Minister shifted the goalposts on what he actually promised to deliver, this should not detract one bit from the fact that the NHS has pulled off an unprecedented number of vaccinations in recent weeks.

“Everyone involved should be enormously proud of what they’ve achieved, from volunteer vaccinators through to members of our armed forces drafted in to help.

“I urge everyone who has yet to receive their first, second or booster jab to book without delay.”

The Government set a target at the end of November to offer a booster jab to everyone eligible aged 18 and over by the end of January 2021.

But this goal was subsequently brought forward by a month in response to the emerging threat of the new variant sweeping across the country.

Boris Johnson said on December 12 that it was clear two doses of the vaccine were “simply not enough” to give the level of protection needed and that, without a boosted population, the NHS could be overwhelmed.

He therefore set a new deadline of offering every adult in England a booster by December 31.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXq9R_0dZURMGI00
The Luton Town Football Club logo seen displayed on a mobile phone (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

The NHS national booking system was opened to all people over the age of 18 on December 15.

According to analysis by the PA news agency, around 63% of all adults in the UK have now received a booster or third dose.

A total of 435,293 booster and third doses of Covid-19 vaccine were reported in the UK on Wednesday, the highest daily figure since December 23.

More than 33.5 million booster and third doses have now been delivered in the UK, with 1.8 million in the past seven days.

The figures have been published by the UK’s four health agencies.

As part of the scaled-up delivery, the DHSC said 180 new vaccination sites were opened in December, including at football stadiums, shopping centres and at Christmas markets.

It added that over 30 million people had been sent booking invites from the NHS in 2021, including over 3.9 million letters, 26.7 million text messages and 14.7 million emails.

Anyone who has not yet received the vaccine is now being urged to come forward to curb the spread of the disease.

Dr Emily Lawson, head of the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: “With Covid-19 cases continuing to rise rapidly, the best resolution you can make this new year is to protect yourself and those around you, so I urge you to come forward for your booster as soon as you can, and with hundreds of thousands of appointments available in the coming days, it has never been easier to grab your jab.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Passengers stranded overnight in New Mexico cable cars rescued

US search and rescue crews have used ropes and helicopters to rescue 21 people who were stranded overnight in two cable cars in New Mexico. Passengers in the cable cars were stuck high up in the Sandia Mountains overlooking Albuquerque. Robert Arguelles, a Bernalillo County Fire Department spokesperson, said that...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Nearly 200 people in chronic pain died waiting for appointment, new figures show

Nearly 200 people in chronic pain died in the past five years while waiting for an appointment to treat the problem, new figures from Public Health Scotland show.Pro-UK campaign group Scotland in Union described the figures as “shameful”.Chronic pain is defined in the report as a pain that continues for more than three months, even with medication or treatment.These are people who have tragically died in severe pain while desperately waiting for treatmentChief executive of Scotland in Union Pamela NashPeople passing away before getting an appointment at a pain clinic is one of 14 reasons why appointments are not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Sunderland Echo

Thousands of Covid booster appointments to be available on Christmas Day

People will still be able to go for a Covid-19 booster vaccine on Christmas Day, the NHS has announced amid efforts to limit the spread of the Omicron variant. Boris Johnson has urged people to come forward for their third dose of the vaccine, as the latest data suggests that Omicron may be milder than others.
WORLD
Daily Mail

UK fails to hit 1m booster jabs a day target AGAIN with 840,000 vaccines delivered and risks missing goal of giving a third dose to every adult by New Year

The Government's target of boosting every Briton by the end of the year is slipping further away, after only 840,000 third Covid jabs were given yesterday. No10 has only nine days left of 2021 to hit its ambitious target of giving every eligible person in the UK a booster before the end of the year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Javid and health boss warn of ‘last resort’ measures for public in Omicron fight

Restrictions on freedom “must be an absolute last resort”, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said, as a health boss warned that the prevalence of the Omicron coronavirus variant could prompt hospital managers to close wards to visitors.Mr Javid and NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor agreed that the record-breaking Omicron wave of infection will “test the limits of finite NHS capacity even more than a typical winter”, with reports suggesting a requirement to work from home in England could be in place for most of January.And Mr Taylor said some hospitals could be forced to exclude visitors as part of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

81% reduction in risk of hospital admission with Omicron after booster jab

Unvaccinated people with Omicron are up to eight times more likely to end up in hospital than those who are boosted, data suggests, while 20 weeks after a second dose of AstraZeneca there is no effect against symptomatic infection with the variant.The latest research shows the importance of coming forward for a third dose of vaccine, the UK Health Security Agency’s chief medical adviser Dr Susan Hopkins said.The findings confirm vaccine effectiveness also wanes over the same period of time in Pfizer and Moderna jabs, down to 10%.#OmicronVariant latest information 17,114 additional confirmed cases of the #Omicron variant of COVID-19...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health England#Nhs England#Government#Dhsc#The Nhs Confederation#Omicron#Nhs
The Independent

Government urged to secure Covid-19 tests for schools

The Government is being urged to make sure enough Covid-19 tests are available for schoolchildren and staff.Currently, the Department for Education recommends children and fully vaccinated adults who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus perform lateral flow tests twice a week.But Health Secretary Sajid Javid last week said ministers expect a need to “constrain” supply for a fortnight amid surging demand.General concerns over supply issues have prompted calls from the Labour Party and a headteachers’ union for the Government to make sure the tests are available for schools.Taking regular COVID-19 tests is one...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Government ‘sensible’ to ask public sector to plan for 25% absence rates

Health minister Ed Argar has said the Government is “doing the responsible and sensible thing” by asking the public sector to prepare for a worst-case scenario of up to a quarter of staff off work.It comes as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) warned that cutting the Covid-19 isolation period to five days would be “counterproductive”, and could actually exacerbate staffing shortages.As it stands, people who receive negative lateral flow results on day six and day seven of their self-isolation period, with tests taken 24 hours apart, no longer have to stay indoors for a full 10 days.There have been...
WORLD
The Independent

Fears masks could damage mental health as Covid curbs tightened in schools

A senior Conservative has said he fears mask-wearing in schools could damage children’s mental health as the Government insisted the extra precaution would help keep pupils learning.Robert Halfon chair of the Commons education select committee, said the risks from Covid-19 need to be balanced against the risks to children’s wellbeing.He made the comments as the Government announced masks will return for secondary school students in England’s classrooms on a temporary basis this term.Wes Streeting the shadow health secretary, said he would rather have masks worn in classrooms than children out of school.“I think in terms of schools, if...
MENTAL HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: The tell-tale sign you've caught the Omicron variant

According to experts in South Africa who have been treating people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, having a scratchy throat is a tell-tale sign of infection. Coupled with other symptoms similar to what is experienced with the common cold, an irritated throat has been observed to be one of the most common symptoms of the latest mutation. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove spoke to the Reuters news agency and said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
dallassun.com

Bill Gates predicts pandemic end date

The 'acute phase' of the Covid-19 pandemic will end in 2022, billionaire Bill Gates has predicted. "It might be foolish to make another prediction, but I think the acute phase of the pandemic will come to a close sometime in 2022." Pharmaceutical companies have historically had trouble selling the flu...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Indian conjoined twins abandoned by their parents land their first job - with two salaries

Nineteen-year-old conjoined twins from India’s Punjab state who were once abandoned by their parents have clinched their first job with the state government.But what made the news better for Sohna and Mohna Singh from Amritsar city was that they would be earning a salary each.The twins will be working as electricians for the state’s electricity board, what they said would be a “dream job” for them.The twins had been abandoned as babies and were living at a shelter for children from impoverished families.The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) offered them a job where they will each be paid about...
RELATIONSHIPS
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy