The North Greene School District will be seeing some major renovations of its buildings within the next year. The North Greene School Board approved an agreement with Omni Energy Partners at their December 15th meeting for a contract just over $2.7 million to renovate portions of the elementary school in Roodhouse. The details of the work will include renovation of the basement, which is the former jr. high boys’ locker rooms. The area will be converted into a new art room. Office space and former classrooms in the lower level will be converted into a band room. Portions of the building also still contain asbestos, and those will be abated. Upgrades to the HVAC and new ADA-compliant lifts will also be installed.

ROODHOUSE, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO