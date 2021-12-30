ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

New data shows more of the impact of Utah's .05 DUI law

By Ben Winslow
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AGdtW_0dZUQOzX00

Four years after Utah's controversial DUI law went into effect, new data shows more of the impact of the legislation.

Utah is the only state in the nation with a blood alcohol content level of .05, which is the strictest . FOX 13 recently requested data from the Utah Department of Public Safety's Highway Safety Office on DUI arrests and crashes since the law went into effect on Dec. 30, 2018 .

"In 2019, we did see a change in behavior where people were adjusting to that new law," said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden.

The UHP has seen a spike in alcohol-related fatalities over the past two years, with 61 reported in 2020 and so far in 2021. A report by the Highway Safety Office said when it comes to crashes, only 3.1% of crashes from 2016-2020 involved an alcohol related driver, but "they accounted for almost 21% of fatal motor vehicle crashes during that same period."

Russ Slade, FOX 13 News

DUI arrests statewide remained fairly consistent over the past five years. However, the Highway Safety Office noted an increasing trend in arrests with a BAC of .05 to .079 (the old legal limit was .08). The agency has noted a decline in 2021 arrest numbers.

"There have been arrests in that .05 range but as far as overall the past five years, DUI arrests have stayed constant," said Sgt. Roden. "Right in the same range, which reinforces that officers are making arrests based on impairment instead of focusing on a BAC."

Russ Slade, FOX 13 News

The Highway Safety Office said 41% of DUI arrests had no BAC reported and 11% refused to be tested. Of those with a BAC reported, 43% were above .15. The highest number recorded was .47, six times the legal limit.

"The average arrest was .16 this year... so significantly higher than the .05 and the .08," Sgt. Roden said.

That is something hospitality and restaurant groups pointed out when they objected to lowering the legal limit in the Utah State Legislature . They worried the law would have a chilling effect with people fearful that a glass of wine with dinner could put someone in jail. The groups also said Utah's lone stance with the strictest BAC standard reinforced views of the state's "peculiar" liquor laws.

Police countered that they arrest for DUI based on signs of impairment.

The Utah Restaurant Association said Thursday that it has yet to closely examine the impact of having the nation's toughest anti-drunk driving law on the state's multi-billion dollar tourism industry. That's because restaurants are still dealing with the impact of COVID-19.

"Due to the pandemic and so many other issues that have caused the restaurant industry to struggle, there really hasn't been an effective way to measure the impact of .05 and what we thought would occur, because it occurred for other reasons," Melva Sine, the restaurant association's executive director, told FOX 13.

The sponsor of the .05 DUI law said he is happy with its effectiveness.

"The most important thing is to keep sending a clear reminder that if you're driving, don't drink," Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, said. "With the widespread availability of ride sharing and the possibility of designated drivers, there really is no need for anyone to drive after drinking."

Asked if he is considering legislation to push the BAC level even lower, Rep. Thurston told FOX 13: "No."

"In the past, I have contemplated .04 or .02 which some countries in Europe have done, but there is a real lack of data to know whether it would be effective," he said. "But I have no plans to propose any changes at this time."

Comments / 5

Ken Bone
3d ago

Ruin someone's life for a Beer but nothing happens to wreckless, distracted drivers and speeders. Drivers in Utah are a joke. But keeping drinkers off the road is a start.

Reply
2
trump 2024
3d ago

lower limit has no safety benefit. just more money when they pull you over for failing to signal.

Reply
4
Related
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Utah reports 811 new COVID cases Tuesday; 21 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 811 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 more deaths from the virus since the day before. School-aged children accounted for 93 of the newly announced cases. 45 cases in children ages 5-10 22 cases in children ages...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah DUI enforcement to increase significantly over the holidays

(ABC4) – From Dec. 15 to Jan. 1, over 145 extra DUI shifts are being worked by 22 different Utah law enforcement agencies statewide. Officers will be extra vigilant, looking to get impaired drivers off the road. “These aren’t just statistics — these are bad decisions that result in violent and horrible and tragic results,” […]
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Utah Highway Patrol increasing statewide DUI enforcement through New Year’s Day

UTAH, Dec. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol will be increasing statewide DUI enforcement through New Year’s Day. “Utahns are seeing an increase in statewide DUI enforcement which started Dec. 15, 2021 and continues until Jan. 1, 2022,” said a statement from UHP. “During this time, over 145 extra DUI shifts are being worked by 22 different Utah law enforcement agencies statewide. Officers will be on high alert, looking to get impaired drivers off the roads. UHP will also be hosting a DUI blitz on New Year’s Eve.”
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Utah State
Gephardt Daily

UHP to increase DUI enforcement for New Year’s Eve

UTAH, Dec. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol will be increasing DUI enforcement for New Year’s Eve Friday. “The Utah Highway Patrol is teaming up with the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition and 11 western states to deter, detect, and remove impaired drivers from our roadways,” said a statement from UHP. “Twenty five different Utah law enforcement agencies are working over 160 extra DUI shifts during this time. These efforts are part of NHTSA’s National Impaired Driving Enforcement Mobilization.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
midutahradio.com

Utah Law Lowering Blood Alcohol Content Level Not Increasing DUI Arrests

(Salt Lake City, UT) — Utah officials say a law that lowered the blood-alcohol content needed for a DUI citation has not led to a spike in arrests. Utah lawmakers voted to lower the BAC needed for an arrest to zero-point-zero-five in 2017, the lowest level of any state. But data compiled by the Utah Highway Safety Office shows that DUI arrests have remained at about the same level over the last five years. Arrests dropped slightly the year after the law went into effect, but rebounded to 2017 levels over the last two years. A spokesperson for the Utah Highway Patrol says troopers focus more on impairment than blood-alcohol content when making a DUI arrest.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Highway Patrol Sgt#Uhp#The Highway Safety Office#Bac
KJCT8

New state license plate laws to take effect in 2022

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Starting Jan. 1, 2022, drivers in Colorado will have to begin getting new license plates as part of the the state’s license plate reissue program, which the state says aims to improve safety for first responders and driver, by ensuring cars have reflective and legible license plates.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ABC4

Missing in Utah: Angelo Martinez, dead or hiding from the law?

OGDEN Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Angelo Martinez got a second chance. He was set free after accepting a plea deal that prevented him from staying behind bars. The charges were minor, two misdemeanors. One was for trespassing and the other for drug possession. He walked out of the Weber County jail and was never seen […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KCCI.com

Iowa's new laws in 2022

Several new laws went into effect today in Iowa. Among them are property tax provision changes, a law relating to standards for data security and cybersecurity events and a law relating to how the state issues commercial driver’s licenses. There are new regulations for electric bikes, imposing a 20...
IOWA STATE
KUTV

Wanted fugitive from Utah arrested in Nevada

MESQUITE, Nev. (KUTV) — A wanted fugitive from Utah has been arrested in Nevada, officials said Monday. Police said 35-year-old James Buice Phillips of South Salt Lake was found in Mesquite, Nevada, after Utah Parole and Probation provided information on Dec. 22 that Phillips was possibly staying there. Detectives...
NEVADA STATE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy