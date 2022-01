Frankies, a new restaurant that will specialize in a melting pot of American, African and Caribbean cuisine, is coming soon to Milwaukee’s East Side. The restaurant aims to open sometime in January or February at 1815 E. Kenilworth Pl., the former home of painting bar Splash Studio. Some might remember Frankies as a food court vendor at Southridge Mall in Greendale, or as a returning staple at the Summer Solstice street festival. Currently, the business operates as a seasonal food truck and caterer. Frankies will operate with counter service only to start, but an eventual move to full service isn’t out of the question. Carol Deptolla reports:

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO