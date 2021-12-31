Utah Grizzles hockey hat trick wins it in OT

RAPID CITY, South Dakota – Trey Bradley scored 3 goals, including the game-winner 22 seconds into overtime as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Rapid City Rush 4-3 on Wednesday night on the road.



19-year-old Rapid City native Brady Devries was signed as an emergency goaltender and made the start for Utah. He played in three games earlier this season for Grand Canyon University ’s club team. Devries made his pro debut and saved 18 of 21 as he became the fifth Grizzlies goaltender to earn a win this season.



Devries was back home for Christmas break after he completed his first semester at GCU when he got the call as the Grizzlies needed a goaltender for the second game of the four-game series in the Black Hills.



The Rapid City Rush (RC) led 1-0 after one period despite Utah outshooting them 10 to 4. RC led 2-1 after two periods.



Trey Bradley tied the game 55 seconds into the second period from Ben Tardif. The Grizzlies took the lead in the third period with Utah’s league-leading tenth shorthanded goal of the season. Rapid City tied the game with 2:38 left in regulation.



Rapid City won the face-off to start overtime but Utah took it away in their own zone. Luka Burzan skated up the right side and centered it to Bradley, who completed the hat-trick as Utah won 22 seconds into overtime. Bradley scored the first hat trick for a Grizzlies skater since Charlie Gerard scored four goals on June 5, 2021 vs Fort Wayne.



Utah has won seven of its last eight games. Utah outshot RC 35 to 21. Rush goaltender Lukas Parik saved 31 of 35. Utah has taken 235 shots over the last six games.



The third game of the four-game set is on Friday night at The Monument . Face-off will be at 7:05 pm and can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

