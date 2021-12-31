ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee Police Department investigating shooting

By Tallahassee Police Department
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2lpZ_0dZUQ1m500

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Lake Avenue.

Two victims, one adult male and one juvenile male, sustained non life threatening injuries.

TPD notes the incident is an open and active investigation. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200.

Individuals may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WTXL ABC 27 News

TPD: Missing man found

The Tallahassee Police Department reports that Noffa has been found. ____________________________________________________________________________________________. The Tallahassee Police Department is seeking information on the location of a 55-year-old man.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime Stoppers#Updates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy