Where will COVID-19-slammed UConn men’s basketball go from here? That’s largely in the hands of the Big East and athletic directors

The UConn men’s basketball team’s momentum heading into the holiday break came to a screeching halt this past week when a slew of COVID-19 cases hit the program, resulting in the cancellation of the Huskies’ first two games back from break, last Tuesday’s game at Xavier and the New Year’s Day home game against Butler. Coach Dan Hurley is one of those afflicted with the virus, and he said Thursday that nine players either tested positive or have COVID-19 symptoms and are awaiting test results.

So where does UConn go from here, in terms of rescheduling and return to play? That largely lies in the hands of the Big East and other officials.

The Huskies are one of five Big East programs (along with DePaul, Seton Hall, St. John’s and Georgetown) that have canceled conference games because they failed to meet the league’s threshold for play. While initially Big East policy was that a team that couldn’t field enough players had to forfeit, as the omicron variant rapidly spread throughout not just basketball but the world, the conference changed its policy: Now, games are canceled if teams don’t have at least seven scholarship players and one countable coach available, and the league is attempting to reschedule those games, already doing so for three of 11 affected contests.

There was some speculation among fans that the Huskies would make up the Xavier game next week, but Hurley essentially ruled that out by saying that the team wouldn’t have enough available players.

So when could those games be made up? UConn’s schedule will pick up with 16 conference games scheduled between Jan. 8 and March 5, not including the two that are possibly going to be rescheduled. Hurley is optimistic that, with so many players catching the virus now and possibly developing immunity, this may be the last time the Huskies will have to cancel games this season.

Hurley didn’t detail how much say a coach has in the rescheduling process, particularly if he fears his team won’t have enough rest in between games, instead indicating that discussions with the Big East largely lie in the hands of athletic director David Benedict. But Seton Hall AD Bryan Felt told the Ashbury Park Press this week that the conference has full authority to reschedule games, adding that “you’re going to have to reschedule some programs that are coming off four days’ rest against others that have one day’s rest. That’s the nature of the beast with this kind of thing. You’re going to have some inequalities.”

Among the other parameters for rescheduling, according to Felt: Teams can’t play on back-to-back days, nor can they have three games in a week in consecutive weeks. Fox Sports, which owns the Big East broadcast rights, will play a “significant hand in the [rescheduling] process,” with arena availability not a high priority. Felt also said the rescheduling will be handled chronologically.

“They wanted a ton of information obviously leading into these last two cancellations,” Hurley said of the league’s role so far. “We tried in every way possible to make them aware that we were down to being below the threshold of seven available players, whether we were at five or six guys that we could bring out there who were fully healthy.

“We obviously left it in the hands of Stu [Jackson, executive associate commissioner for men’s basketball] and Val [Ackerman, Big East commissioner]. These are certainly times where they’ve got to make the best decisions, both from a Big East standpoint, but also from a player-wellness standpoint. This is where they’ve got to step up and do their job.”

The biggest discussion point among Big East coaches, according to Hurley, is not about rescheduling but how the conference will adjust its isolation timeline for individuals with COVID-19. Currently, the requirement is to isolate for 10 days, but the CDC recently updated its guidance to allow asymptomatic individuals to exit isolation after five days but wear a mask for at least five more after that. Those who have symptoms after five days of isolation are still advised to stay home until they feel better and then wear a mask after that.

Other sports entities have already changed their protocols to mirror these updated CDC guidelines: The NFL is allowing players, regardless of vaccination status, to return after five days of isolation as long as they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving. The NBA’s new policy involves more testing components, but the earliest a player could return to team activities is after six days of isolation.

These changes haven’t been implemented as quickly at the collegiate level, though the ACC already changed its policy so that vaccinated individuals who get COVID-19 can end their isolation, “provided local and state public health officials permit,” once they a) do not exhibit symptoms and have two negative tests at least 24 hours apart or b) if it’s seven days after their positive test, their symptoms are improving and they present a negative test within 24 hours of being cleared.

“I’d say that that is probably the thing that’s being discussed the most, ‘Are we going to adhere to those new guidelines?’” Hurley said. “Obviously, it’s got to go through the university, the state, local health [officials], but, when will that kick in, the move from the 10-day to the five-day [isolation]?

“It sounds like it’s going to take a little bit more time. ... There’s so many layers there. It’s not like the Big East can say, ‘Hey, we’re adopting the CDC guidelines and we’re going with this immediately.’”

Hurley indicated that some players will be able to end their 10-day isolation and return to the practice floor in the first few days of the new year, while others will be later because some individuals tested positive or developed symptoms later than others. He added there was “no chance” the Huskies would be able to field a full team for their Jan. 8 game against Seton Hall, and they’d likely have the same issue for their Jan. 12 game against St. John’s, but that they’d have enough players to play both of them.

Alexa Philippou can be reached at aphilippou@courant.com .