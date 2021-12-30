ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cineplex CEO: Even With ‘Spider-Man,’ COVID-19 Capacity Restrictions Dulled Box Office

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=299ja8_0dZUPulE00

Spider-Man: No Way Home has broken pandemic box office records, but Canada’s new capacity and other cinema restrictions amid the Omicron variant surge have blunted key Christmas season ticket sales for local exhibition giant Cineplex.

“The timing of these restrictions was unfortunate as we were approaching our busiest period of the year,” Ellis Jacob, Cineplex president and CEO, said in a statement Thursday. Canadian provinces have tightened public health restrictions on movie theaters as the Omicron variant has seen the country’s rate of COVID-19 infections soar amid fears of a post-holiday spike in cases impacting hospitals.

Despite a busy holiday period, cinemas in Quebec have been shuttered, while venues in the rest of the country have been reduced to 50 percent seating capacity. Cineplex, the country’s largest exhibitor, has 19 theaters in Quebec and Newfoundland shuttered as those provinces look to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

Only Saskatchewan has no capacity restrictions impacting movie theater chains. Cineplex has another 141 theaters operating in the rest of Canada. In Ontario, Cineplex has had to cut by 50 percent seating in its multiplexes, except for locations in regional markets like Kingston, Sault Ste Marie, Ottawa, Belleville and Sudbury where additional public health directives are in place locally.

Jacob in his comments sees the stricter restrictions on cinemas and other public in-door venues as all but inevitable given the sharp rise in case counts countrywide. “While we were not able to realize the full benefits of the film Spider-Man: No Way Home , which had the second biggest domestic opening weekend of all time and the biggest December opening ever, we know the industry is recovering and our guests want to be back in our theaters,” Jacob added as he looks past the current omicron surge.

Cineplex, which received earlier relief from its lenders after its box office revenues collapsed amid pandemic-era shutdowns before its Canadian circuit reopened, said it has once again amended its credit agreement with lenders as the financial impact of the latest COVID-19 public health restrictions impacts its operations.

Cineplex said the fourth amendment allows the movie theater chain to suspend its financial covenant testing until the second quarter of 2022 under certain conditions. “With the Omicron variant spurring new mandated operating restrictions, we felt it was prudent to approach our supportive lenders for the continued suspension of the testing of our financial covenants until the second quarter of 2022,” Jacob said.

Earlier in the pandemic, Jacobs had been vocal with criticisms about government-mandated restrictions and shutdowns of cinemas for failing to account for safety precautions introduced across his chain.

“When we look at moviegoing in general, it simply does not pose the same risk as other indoor services and gatherings,” Jacob told a virtual Cineplex annual general meeting in October 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Hurtles Past $1B at Global Box Office in Pandemic-Era First

Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s web keeps giving. On Sunday, the superhero blockbuster became the first film of the pandemic era to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office. And it accomplished the feat in near-record time. Avengers: Endgame is No. 1 on the list (five days), followed by Avengers: Infinity War (11 days) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (12 days). Sunday is No Way Home‘s 12th day in release. No Way Home has shattered numerous records since beginning its exclusive theatrical run and has dominated the Christmas box office. On Christmas Eve, it became Sony’s top-grossing domestic title of all time after finishing Friday with $405.5 million in domestic ticket sales, not adjusted for inflation. The previous record-holder was 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 2017 ($404.5 million). The tentpole is the 49th film to cross $1 billion and only the second Spider-Man pic — or Sony release — to do so after Spider-Man: Far From Home, which topped out at $1.1 billion in 2019. More to come.  
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: All the Box Office Records Broken

Spider-Man: No Way Home shattered numerous records in its box office debut and is the first Hollywood release of the COVID-19 era to achieve blockbuster status even as worries about the omicron variant grow. The Sony movie, made in partnership with Disney’s Marvel Studios, grossed a staggering $600.8 million in its worldwide debut, including a weekend launch of $260 million in the U.S. and Canada and $340.8 million from elsewhere, per Sony numbers released Monday morning. If all goes as planned, the film will be the first title in two years to clear the $1 billion mark at the global box office...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

IATSE Deal to Help Boost Hollywood Production in Ontario in 2022

Production in Ontario is rising to new heights heading into 2022. Hollywood film and TV shoots rebounded in Toronto in late 2021 as the city began to slip free of the grip of the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. There was a production surge north of the border as major studios and streamers booked up sound studios across Ontario in a bid to sate the rising global demand for content. Year-end uncertainty surrounding contract negotiations between the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and U.S. producers, which ended with a deal that avoided a nationwide strike, sets the stage for...
ONTARIO, CA
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, Already In The Black From $1B WW Box Office, Could See Ultimate $600M+ Net Profit

Given how global exhibition has been impacted by Covid with reduced capacities and on-and-off closures in certain territories, we haven’t harped on the profit and loss of theatrical movies. Until now. Of course, as the first $1 billion grossing global title of the pandemic, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is already bound for a $242M net profit after all worldwide home ancillaries, marketing costs and participations. However, should movie theaters remain open amidst the Omicron surge, particularly given all the Covid-safety measures they’ve implemented, and the Tom Holland-Zendaya-Benedict Cumberbatch movie remains on a steady box office track, it’s quite possible that the Sony feature...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cineplex#Canada#Covid#No Way Home#Omicron#Canadian
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ $536M+ Domestic Box Office Bests ‘Rogue One’, ‘Dark Knight’

THURSDAY AM UPDATE, Wednesday box office numbers: In its 13th day of release, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home counts $536.6M at the domestic box office, making it the No. 12 highest grossing movie in U.S. and Canada of all-time. Spider-Man: No Way Home swings past Disney’s 2016 Christmas hit Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($532.1M) and Warner Bros.’ top grossing stateside title of all-time, The Dark Knight ($534.8M), on the all-time box office domestic list. The Tom Holland-Zendaya-Benedict Cumberbatch ensemble movie will soon overtake Disney’s 2019 reboot of The Lion King ($543.6M, No. 11) with Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2 ($608.5M, No. 10) also in its sights. Sony reports that No Way Home‘s 13-day...
MOVIES
kion546.com

‘Spider-Man’ swings even higher at North American box office

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” now holds the title for the second-biggest opening weekend ever, behind only “Avengers: Endgame.” Weekend grosses for the third Tom Holland led Spider-Man came in even higher than expected, netting out with $260 million from North America ticket sales, Sony Pictures said Monday. It’s also the best opening weekend ever for Spider-Man films, Sony Pictures and the month of December. The stellar opening was a much-needed win for the theatrical exhibition business, which has struggled during the pandemic. Until “Spider-Man” came along, no film in the pandemic era had opened over $100 million.
MOVIES
101 WIXX

‘Spider-Man’ box office numbers climb in record books

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Final box office figures showed “Spider-Man: No Way Home” hauled in an even bigger audience than originally estimated, for a weekend total of $260 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters, distributor Sony Corp said on Monday. That lifted the superhero adventure to second...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
imdb.com

It’s a Resurrection: ‘Matrix’ Will Add to the Box Office Boom ‘Spider-Man’ Began

After four days of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony), December domestic grosses have unexpectedly done only 4 percent less than the same first 20 days in 2019. And to put the huge increase in comparison, before this weekend the total gross stood at less than half. Of course, the good news is a result of the just-under-$300-million total for the latest Marvel sequel. The early result of “No Way Home” alone is 63 percent of the month’s take so far.
MOVIES
Seekingalpha.com

Christmas movie box office sees 'Spider-Man' strength, but plenty of flops

U.S. movie theaters saw what best be described as a mixed Christmas weekend at the box office as the latest Spider-Man film continued to set milestones, but other notable releases sputtered with moviegoers. Spider-Man: No Way Home showed no signs of giving up its top spot among movies currently in...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Box Office Crosses $500M Domestically in First for Sony

Year-end blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the first film in the history of Sony Pictures to cross the $500 million mark at the domestic box office. The tentpole, made in association with Marvel Studios, achieved the milestone on Tuesday after earning another $24.8 million on Monday to bring its 11-day domestic total to $495.1 million from 4,336 theaters in the U.S. and Canada. No Way Home is the hero of the year-end box office. The pic has shattered numerous records since its debut nearly two weeks ago. On Sunday, it became the first film of the pandemic era to hurtle...
MOVIES
Newsday

'Spider-Man' closes 2021 box office at the top

Hollywood closed out 2021 with more fireworks at the box office for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which topped all films for the third straight week and already charts among the highest grossing films ever. But even with all the champagne popping for "No Way Home," the film industry heads into 2022 with plenty of reason for both optimism and concern after a year that saw overall ticket revenue double that of 2020, but still well off the pre-pandemic pace.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Sing 2’ Top Christmas, ‘Matrix’ and ‘King’s Man’ Get Sidelined

Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home crushed it at the Christmas box office, earning $138.6 million from 4,336 theaters in North America for the long five-day holiday to finish Sunday with $467.3 million domestically and more than $1 billion worldwide. No Way Home has shattered numerous records since opening last weekend and is the first film of the pandemic era to hurtle past the $1 billion threshold at the worldwide box office. It also scored the third-best Christmas Day gross of all time ($31.7 million) in North America for a weekend gross of $81.5 million. The 10-day domestic total of $467.3 is the...
NFL
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Continues Box Office Domination, Crosses $600 Million in North America

Another weekend, another chance for Sony’s superhero adventure “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to flex its box office dominance. The comic book sequel, starring Tom Holland as Marvel’s favorite neighborhood web-slinger, towered over domestic box office charts for the third weekend in a row. “No Way Home” captured $52.7 million over the New Year’s holiday frame, boosting its domestic tally to $609 million. It extends an epic streak for the latest Spidey adventure as the lone blockbuster to deliver the kind of ticket sales it would have been expected to make in pre-pandemic times. It now ranks as the 10th-highest grossing domestic...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office Ends Year 60 Percent Behind 2019 With $4.5B Domestically

Facing strong headwinds, domestic box office revenue rose to $4.5 billion in 2021 as the theatrical business struggled to recover from the COVID-19 crisis. While that was up more than 101 percent over 2020, moviegoing still lagged far behind pre-pandemic levels. According to Comscore, revenue for 2021 was nearly 60 percent behind 2019 ($11.4 billion). And the last time domestic revenue came in at $4.5 billion was 29 years ago, or in 1992. Both Comscore and the National Association of Theatre Owners note that the 60 percent revenue gap over 2019 is narrowed to roughly 40 percent when factoring in that many cinemas...
MARKETS
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man’ Soars Past $600M Domestically; ‘King’s Man’ Beats ‘Matrix’

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home rang in 2022 in style, earning another $52.7 million over New Year’s weekend to become the 10th biggest film in history at the domestic box office after collecting $609.9 million through Sunday, not adjusted for inflation. Globally, the webslinger has set a slew of records, including becoming the first film of the pandemic era to clear the $1 billion threshold at the worldwide box office, a feat it accomplished without China. Spider-Man is a huge win for Sony and starts off the new year on a positive note for Hollywood and stressed-out theater owners. It’s...
NFL
New York Post

France bans popcorn, snacks in movie theaters due to COVID

There will be no popcorn movies in France for a while – at least not in theaters – due to a rapid surge in the Omicron variant. Beginning Monday, the country will put a three-week halt on the consumption of the popular snack in cinemas in a ban that will apply to all eating and drinking.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy