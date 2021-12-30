ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Rescuers wade into freezing, icy water to break horse free, Massachusetts officials say

By Mariah Rush
Centre Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA horse stuck in ice was rescued with the help of multiple fire departments in Massachusetts, the Warwick Fire Department said. In a Dec. 29 post, fire department officials said...

www.centredaily.com

Ledger-Enquirer

Rescuers follow screams to find California skier missing for hours, officials say

A person walking through an Oregon snow park heard a woman yelling. It helped lead rescuers to a skier who had been lost for hours. A cross-country skier from California was reported overdue Dec. 27 after she became separated from her family, the Deschutes County Search and Rescue Foundation said. They had been skiing at the Virginia Meissner Snow Park, about 10 miles west of Bend.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Boston

‘Cars Sliding Off The Roads’: Massachusetts Drivers Asked To Avoid Travel On Icy Christmas Morning

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts drivers are being asked to avoid traveling on Christmas morning after freezing rain turned roads icy. Massachusetts State Police said “icy flash freeze conditions exist across the state” and “troopers are responding to cars sliding off the roads. They shared a photo of a car off a slippery road in Central Massachusetts. “If you can avoid or delay driving please do so,” police said. Icy flash freeze conditions exist across the state. Patrols in the Troops are responding to cars sliding off the roads. Roads are being treated. If you can avoid or delay driving please do so. This photo is from central Mass., Troop C. Stay safe. https://t.co/XzKn6ouSoK pic.twitter.com/kJMlNip3Xz — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 25, 2021 MassDOT had as many as 948 pieces of equipment deployed for snow and ice operations statewide Saturday morning. From the Marlboro to New Hampshire, where there was a 15-car crash due to icy conditions, signs along I-495 read “Reduce Speed For Black Ice.” The Topsfield DPW also said conditions are “extremely icy” Saturday morning. In Wilmington, police said residents are seeing icy conditions all over town. “We have received numerous 911 calls for crashes and people slipping and falling on the ice,” police said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WLKY.com

Massachusetts first responders rescue horse trapped in ice

A Massachusetts horse has been returned to its owners after becoming trapped in ice in a rural area. Members of the Warwick Fire Department were called to the scene after someone spotted the horse in the water covered in a thin sheet of ice. Water rescue and horse rescue equipment...
CBS Sacramento

Crews Extinguish Ceres Apartment Fire On Sequoia Street

CERES (CBS13) — A residential fire in Ceres on Sequoia Street burned through one unit of a second-floor apartment, said the Modesto Fire Department. After requesting additional crews, they were able to contain the fire to the first unit, with some moderate damage done to the other three units. This occurred Saturday evening.
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Centre Daily

Man thrown off hood of car in fight over three damaged fishing poles, Kansas cops say

One man was hospitalized, and also arrested, after Kansas police say he was thrown from a car hood following a fight over damaged fishing poles. Riley County officers were called to the altercation the morning of Friday, Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve — in Manhattan, according to a daily activity report. They say the fight started after damage occurred to three fishing poles, though police did not share how the poles were broken.
CBS Philly

Man Dies After Crashing Vehicle Into SEPTA Bus In West Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 28-year-old man died Sunday morning after he crashed his blue minivan into the rear of a SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia, police say. The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. on Conshohocken Avenue and Monument Road. The man was transported to Lankenau Medical Center and pronounced dead at 8:21 a.m., according to officials. The crash is currently under investigation.
CBS Minnesota

After 2 Weeks In The Hospital With COVID Pneumonia, Activist Mel Reeves Encourages Others To Get Vaccinated

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A long-time community activist and organizer is speaking out from his hospital bed about the importance of getting vaccinated. Mel Reeves has been in the hospital these past two weeks. He shared his story with WCCO-TV’s Reg Chapman in hopes that his community takes the virus seriously and gets protected. “You know I was in a fight for my life here,” said Reeves. Since 1981, Reeves’ justice-oriented work has seen him fight for police accountability, education reform and social justice. His latest battle has been against a virus, which he says almost claimed his life. “The viral load was just rushing, it just...
KTLA

Skier who vanished at Lake Tahoe-area resort on Christmas is presumed dead

A skier who vanished in a Lake Tahoe-area ski resort on Christmas day is presumed dead, authorities said. The search for Rory Angelotta of Truckee, Calif. was being called off because there was “no realistic possibility Rory has survived the severe winter conditions,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday. Efforts will […]
