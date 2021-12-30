ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Wild Fight Breaks Out at Hudson Valley Dunkin’ Donuts

By Hopkins
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 3 days ago
This isn't something you expect to witness as you grab your cup of coffee on your way to work. Reportedly, it all started over a cup of "white hot chocolate". However, Hudson Valley News 12 says that things quickly spiraled out of control Monday at a local Dunkin' Donuts location. What...

Public Safety
101.5 WPDH

Opening Date Set for New Buffet Replacing ‘Cursed’ Golden Corral

Buffet lovers rejoice! The grand opening of the Hudson Valley's newest restaurant has been announced. By now, everyone knows about the tragic history of Poughkeepsie's one and only Golden Corral. When the restaurant was built in 2017 it was full of promise and potential. A beautiful, state-of-the-art building was erected on a busy stretch of Route 9 just north of the mall, complete with charging stations for electric vehicles. Sadly, the restaurant didn't live up to expectations and was plagued with management issues. Customers complained of food that was sub-par and promised buffet items that just weren't available. Stories of an overdose in the restaurant bathroom and a dispute with workers over unpaid wages contributed to Golden Corral's eventual closure.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
