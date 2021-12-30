ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 12.30.21

By Robert Leighty Jr.
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article-Last Main Event of 2021. Sometime in early January my countdown of every Main Event match from 2021 will be up and while I am plugging articles I wrote, here is a recap of my night at WWE’s recent house show in Pittsburgh. Let’s get to it!....

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Wrestling Torch

12/29 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Shelton Benjamin vs. Veer Maahan, T-Bar vs. Sal Sergio, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Sergio was already in the ring as T-Bar made his entrance. The announcers said he was from Italy, and as if to prove it, Sergio wore long tights with the colors of the Italian flag. The wrestlers locked up and T-Bar easily pushed Sergio down to the mat. Sergio ducked a punch, then begged off as T-Bar turned toward him. T-Bar started in with the real punishment in the corner, then suplexed Sergio across the ring. T-Bar followed up with the same throw from the opposite corner. He scooped up Sergio and hit a knee strike to his ribs before spinning and tossing him over the top rope to the floor.
WWE
firstsportz.com

How many times did Triple H marry?

WWE legend Paul Michael Levesque, famous by his ring name Triple H, is currently working as a creator and executive producer of NXT. His wrestling career in WWE took an interesting turn when he started dating the daughter of the WWE company’s boss. This WWE Hall of Fame superstar finally tied the knot with her in 2003. Now, let us find out how many times he did marry.
RELATIONSHIPS
ClutchPoints

Seth Rollins’ Net Worth in 2021

Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021 is $9 million. Seth Rollins, which is the under the ring name of Colby Daniel Lopez, is a wrestler who currently works for WWE. He’s one of WWE’s biggest stars, after having held several championships. For this piece, let’s dive into Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021.
WWE
firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Miz
Person
Shelton Benjamin
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Eric Bischoff
Person
Byron Saxton
firstsportz.com

Dana White, Nate Diaz, and other MMA stars react to the sad demise of UFC legend BJ Penn’s father

One of the mixed martial arts’ greatest fighters, BJ Penn has lost someone very close to his heart. BJ Penn is one of the greatest to ever do it in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts and one of the best to grace the UFC octagon. Penn has been the welterweight champion and the lightweight champion. The fighter has lost his father yesterday and shared with the world the sad news.
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Announces Surprise Return To The Company

Stick around. WWE has been in business for a very long time now and there have been so many people coming through the ropes at one point or another. A lot of them don’t make much of an impact but there are some who feel like they have been around forever. WWE likes to take care of some of those wrestlers and that seems to be the case again with one of its all time legends.
WWE
ESPN

WWE Day 1 results: Brock Lesnar wins WWE championship

As of Saturday afternoon, Brock Lesnar was set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal championship. But as has been the case for much over the past two years, COVID-19 changed things in a hurry, and a positive test for Reigns short-circuited that match. Lesnar was instead placed into the...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Main Event#Wwe Payback#Wwe Title#Squash#Combat#Wwe Main Event Review#Smackdown
wrestlingrumors.net

Why Kevin Owens Was The Only WWE Day One Main Eventer Around This Week

He still means something. We are less than two days away from the first pay per view of the year WWE Day One, but the Coronavirus is making things a little bit more complicated. There are so many cases of the virus running around at the moment that the card itself is almost on a day to day basis. WWE has held off on allowing some wrestlers to get in the ring, but that is not the case with one prominent wrestler.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Changing Name Of Title Belt

WWE is kicking off the new year in a big way with the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1st, and the stars of NXT will also step into the spotlight when New Year’s Evil airs live on January 4th. North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Cruiserweight Champion Roderick...
WWE
411mania.com

Sanders’ AEW Rampage 12.31.21 Review

If it’s Friday it means one thing! I’m Lee Sanders and this is your AEW RAMPAGE recap and review. No plugs this week as I just wish for everyone to be safe and have a fun New Year’s Weekend. Also, Rest In Peace to a legend that gave me, you, our parents, and grandparents laughs for so many decades, Betty White.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Superstar Pulled From Match After Breaking Nose At Day 1 PPV

Today is the first day of 2022, and the stars of WWE are kicking the year off in a big way at the Day 1 pay-per-view. The action got started on the kickoff show with a tag team match which saw Cesaro and Ricochet team up to face Sheamus and Ridge Holland, but unfortunately for Holland he had to be pulled from the match.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Highlights of RAW Tag Team Title Match At WWE Day 1 (Pics, Video)

RK-Bro retained the RAW Tag Team Titles at WWE Day 1 in Atlanta, defeating the Street Profits after a back-and-forth match. The champions, Randy Orton and Riddle, had Migos in their corner for the match. Migos would sit at commentary and watch the match. The match itself went back and forth but eventually Orton managed to pin Montez Ford with the RKO.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Announces Injury to Drew McIntyre at Day 1

WWE has announced that Drew McIntyre suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions after being attacked by Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss backstage following his win over Moss at WWE Day 1. “INJURY UPDATE: @DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions. Upon further evaluation by medical staff...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Day 1 Results – WWE Title Fatal 5 Way, Becky Lynch Defends, The Migos And RK-Bro, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Day 1 Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. – The 2022 WWE Day 1 Kickoff pre-show opens live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She says the venue is sold out tonight. Braxton is joined on the panel by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. They talk about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being pulled from the show due to a positive COVID-19 test. Kayla wishes Reigns a speedy recovery. The panel says this is a game changer as Brock Lesnar has been moved to the WWE Title match to make it a Fatal 5 Way, with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E. They all agree that this is a huge change. The panel plugs tonight’s appearance by rappers The Migos, who provided their “Straightenin” single for tonight’s theme song. The panel goes over the card tonight and we get a video package for The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge.
WWE
411mania.com

Slimmer’s WWE Day 1 Review

Welcome to 411’s WWE Day 1 Report. We are LIVE at State Farm Arena in beautiful Atlanta, Georgia on this New Year’s Day. We have late-breaking news that Roman Reigns has tested positive for COVID-19, so Brock Lesnar has been added to the WWE Championship match main event. Tonight’s PPV Kickoff Show on Peacock & WWE Network panelists are Kayla Braxton, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card and then head to a video package for Edge vs. The Miz. Next up is a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan followed by a backstage interview with the New Day. King Woods issues a proclamation that he and Sir Kofi will defeat the Usos to once again become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. We head to a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and then get ready for the Kickoff Show match.
WWE
411mania.com

Kevin Owens on How He Walked Away a Winner at WWE Day 1

– While Kevin Owens came up short in the 5-Way WWE Championship match at WWE Day 1, he explained in response to a fan on Twitter how he really walked away winner in the match. You can view his comments below. When asked by a fan if he won at...
WWE
411mania.com

Nia Jax On Her WWE Release, Backstage Reaction To ‘My Hole!’ Line, More

The former Nia Jax did a Q&A on her Instagram account and touched on her release from WWE, the reaction backstage to her infamous “My hole!” line on Raw, and more. Lina Fanene posted the answers to her Instagram Stories and you can see the wrestling-related answers below:
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy