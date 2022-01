Spoilers for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity below, read at your own risk. The year is quickly coming to a close and soon we will welcome 2022 with excitement and anticipation for the newest Zelda installment. In recent announcements and directs Nintendo has teased that the sequel Breath of the Wild will be coming in 2022. Everyone, myself included, has made predictions, and expressed their hopes and wishes for the newest game. So, what about everyone’s favorite little Guardian Terrako from Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity? Do you think that we will see him in Breath of the Wild 2?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO